Hockey player recalls escaping Ukraine as Russia began invasion, riding the ‘Train of Death’ out of country

9 hours ago
A professional hockey player playing in Ukraine recalls the painful story of fleeing the country after Russian forces invaded the Donetsk region last week.

Eliza Sherbatov, a Canadian-Israeli player who was at the HC Mariupol in the Ukrainian Hockey League, told TSN that he was preparing for a game when a bomb exploded outside his hotel.

The flag of Ukraine is seen during the Champions Hockey League final between Rogel Angelhome and Tappara Tampere on March 1, 2022 at the Catena Arena in Angelhome, Sweden.

(Martin Rose / Getty Images)

“At 5 o’clock in the morning, I fall asleep and hear: ‘Boom!’ You never hear such a strong sound. And it starts shaking, everything is shaking. So, a few meters away, the war starts, “he told TSN.

Sherbatov said his coaches had told team members he wanted them to stay, but that it would be up to them if they decided to leave. He said he was trying to get on the train to Lviv, but was two days late, and was told the trains were being shot down.

Damage caused by the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Donetsk region on February 28, 2022, under the control of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

(Getty Images via Stringer / Anadolu Agency)

“It’s a 50/50 … chance. That’s what they said. It’s a 50/50 chance, [if] You get on the train, you [may] Tell me, what do you want to die? What do you decide? “He asked frankly.” You stay, you go to a bomb shelter, and you expect a person not to place a grenade inside the bomb shelter … or you get on a train and have a 50/50 chance of survival. . “

He said the train traveled west through Kiev as the capital caught fire and eventually reached Warsaw.

“Imagine how I felt in those 24 hours. I called this train the train of death because every second, you think you’ll be shot. It’s the army everywhere – you just don’t know which one,” he said.

Sherbatov has now returned to Canada with his wife and child.

Damage caused by the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Donetsk region on February 28, 2022, under the control of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

(Getty Images via Stringer / Anadolu Agency)

“When I get home to my family, it’s emotional. It’s crying. I first met my son, and I thought I’d never see them again,” he said. “I thought I would never see my family. They were sleeping and my daughter was sleeping, and I just went to her side. I hugged her and I stayed there, just crying and being there.”

On February 24, Ukraine suspended the Hockey League game when Russian forces began to enter the country. For the past two weeks, Ukraine has been under attack by Russian military forces.

