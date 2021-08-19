Hockey World Cup 2023: Odisha: Work on Birsa Munda International Stadium is in full swing, India to host Hockey World Cup in 2023

The men’s and women’s hockey teams have caught the attention of the entire country with their energetic performances at the Tokyo Olympics. Both the teams have also raised hopes that the new generation will definitely think about the national game of the country. India will host men’s hockey in 2023. Thus resources are being created. On Wednesday, Odisha Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with senior officials reviewed the ongoing construction work for the Birsa Munda International Stadium at Rourkela. The stadium will co-host the 2023 Hockey World Cup.The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium to be built at Rourkela is expected to be completed soon. In the future, this stadium will look so beautiful that you will not be able to live without praising it. It is one of the host stadiums of FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup India 2023.

There will be seating for more than 20,000 people

The stadium is located on the campus of Biju Patnaik University of Technology. In addition, it is very close to Rourkela’s airstrip. The stadium will have a seating capacity of more than 20,000 spectators. It will be the largest hockey stadium in India.



The match watching experience will be different

Each seat is designed so that spectators are closer to the pitch than any other stadium in the world. That means the thrill of watching the match will be greater than any stadium.

World class facilities

The stadium is being built technically and functionally for the World Cup so that the spectators and players can have world class facilities.

