Hocus Pocus sequel in the works at Disney Plus, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise roles

Outdated actor Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are dwelling to attain benefit benefit as Sanderson Sisters – three witches named Winifred, Sarah, and Mary – in the upcoming sequel of the 1993’s Disney basic movie Hocus Pocus.

Disney Studios had been planning to delivery up the work on the sequel of the present stay-action movie since 2019, and has in a roundabout association purchased the typical stars on board for a half two, scheduled to be launched on its streaming platform Disney Plus in 2022.

Based mostly completely on Range, The Proposal filmmaker Anne Fletcher will probably be directing the movie.

Adam Shankman, who modified into beforehand linked to helm the sequel, will now help as an govt producer on the finishing up.

“As heartbroken as I am that I received’t be in a location to inform my pals Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what’s sure to be nothing making an attempt a severe occasion for Disney Plus attributable to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be extra happy to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has introduced so mighty laughter and pleasure into of us’s lives alongside along with her earlier work,” Shankman mentioned.

The filmmaker is at current busy with directing Upset, a sequel to the 2007 fairytale comedy Enchanted starring Amy Adams.

Hocus Pocus, directed by Kenny Ortega, centred on Sanderson Sisters who have been resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts, and are bent on turning into immortal.

The sequel will uncover about three younger ladies by probability deliver the Sanderson Sisters benefit to conventional-day Salem. They want to stop the minute one-hungry witches from inflicting a novel type of toil and hazard.

Midler infamous the ideas of the sequel on Twitter.

“Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… However we’re BACK!” she wrote.

Lynn Harris is serving as producer on Hocus Pocus 2. Steven Haft is co-producer Ralph Iciness and David Kirschner are on board as govt producers.