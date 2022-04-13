Hogan’s conservative achievements in Maryland highlighted in new campaign-style ad



First in Fox: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t running for anything this year, but that doesn’t stop the term-limiting Republican governor’s allies from spotlighting his conservative record and his final year in office.

In a one-minute digital ad first shared with Gadget Clock on Wednesday, the pro-Hogan public advocacy group An America United called the outgoing Maryland governor “real leadership” and “historic result.”

The ad begins with a news clip highlighting the political crisis in the country’s capital, as well as a combination of rising inflation and supply chain problems that have left the store empty.

From his state speech in February, the spot shifted to Hogan, “Let’s continue to set an example for the rest of the nation so that America can once again be a shining example to the world.”

Ann America United said the ad would run digitally across the country and was supported by a decent ad purchase, then using a clip from the governor from the April 1 tax cut package signing ceremony, where he insisted that “we will sign the law into the largest tax cuts in state history.” . “

Also, the governor’s March 18 move, amid rising gas prices, was to make Maryland the first state in the country to stop its gas taxes, as well as Hogan’s pressure to repay the police program, and the governor’s successful attempt to toss. A judge called what he called “unjust and unconstitutional” a congressional redistricting map passed by the state’s democratic-regulated legislature in the Great Blue State.

Hogan is seen by political pundits as a potential contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. And the governor, a vocal Republican critic of former President Donald Trump, kept the door open for a possible run for the White House in February.

Announcing he would not run for the Senate this year, the governor said his decision “does not mean that I plan to sit on the sidelines when it comes to the serious challenges facing our country and our democracy. I am. I am going to call it the way I see it.” I will continue to talk about the solution to Washington’s divisions and unemployment and broken politics. “

And looking forward, Hogan mentioned that “My current job as governor lasts until January 2023, and then we’ll take a look and see what happens in the future.”

The new Ann America United ad has the look and feel of a campaign ad, and could potentially give a glimpse of some of the themes that Hogan could offer in the 2024 White House campaign.

“While Washington politicians are tweeting to each other, Governor Hogan is keeping his promises and getting conservative results in common sense in America’s blueest state. With inflation skyrocketing, it’s time to follow their lead and focus on the priorities of struggling Americans,” said an American. David Weinman, executive director of United, told Gadget Clock.