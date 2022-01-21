Holiday Lights in the Park gift presentation





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Athletic League introduced this season’s Holiday Lights in the Park raffle winners as they offered checks to this yr’s “Charities of Alternative.”

The charities embody the American Crimson Cross, Albany Fund for Schooling, the Regional Meals Financial institution of Northeastern New York, the South Finish Kids’s Café, and Hoods Home of Hoops. Raffle winners took residence a variety of prizes, together with gift certificates to Dunkin’ and Glennpeter Jewelers.

After 25 years, this was the final season the vacation gentle present will happen in Washington Park. PAL and the metropolis are searching for a brand new location that may higher deal with the massive crowds and visitors. Organizers are hoping to make an announcement on the new spot by the spring.

