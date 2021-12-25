Holiday Travel Troubles Continue On Christmas Day – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Troubles for holiday travelers extended into Christmas Day.

According to FlightAware.com, more than 850 domestic flights were canceled Saturday.

This comes after hundreds of flight cancellations over the past couple of days.

Airlines say too many employees are out sick.

Leaders of the flight attendants union say airline crews are suffering from burnout.

“They’re sick and tired, literally sick and tired,” said Thom McDaniel, vice president at the Transport Workers Union of America. “A lot of flight attendants aren’t willing to pick up an extra shift. They just want to come to work, do their job, and go home – hopefully not go home with COVID.”

“I thought it was incredibly stressful two years ago. I had no idea what stressful really meant until now,” said traveler Isabela Danielsen.

Worldwide, more than 3,000 flights have been canceled.