Holland Tunnel Toll Scofflaw Busted by Port Authority Police – Gadget Clock





A 41-year-old Brooklyn man busted for allegedly making an attempt to cover his again license plate as he went by a cashless lane on the New Jersey facet of the Holland Tunnel was discovered to be a persistent toll scofflaw who additionally owes the MTA tens of 1000’s in violation, the Port Authority mentioned Friday.

Quintin White was pulled over round 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, so the peak of the morning rush, after a Port Authority officer noticed him allegedly use a mechanical system to cover his rear license plate because it handed by the cashless gate.

The entrance license plate was lacking.

White was taken to the Holland Tunnel Command for arrest processing on pending costs together with theft of companies, tampering with public information and possession of a burglar’s instruments, Port Authority officers mentioned. That is the place investigators found the Brooklyn man to have a prolonged document of unpaid violations, they mentioned.

In response to police, a registration examine of the automobile White was driving exhibits identified violations at 20 Port Authority tolls, including as much as about $1,320 in excellent charges. He additionally allegedly owes the MTA $22,831.49, officers mentioned.

The 41-year-old White is not the registered proprietor of the BMW he was driving on the time of his arrest however did admit to driving the automobile frequently and being the individual answerable for the owed charges and tolls, Port Authority police mentioned.

It wasn’t instantly clear if White had retained an lawyer.