Holly Madison on being ‘gaslit’ while living in ‘cult-like’ Playboy Mansion: ‘You weren’t allowed to leave’

Holly Madison on being ‘gaslit’ while living in ‘cult-like’ Playboy Mansion: ‘You weren’t allowed to depart’



Holly Madison is revealing extra particulars about what her life was actually like on the Playboy Mansion.

Hugh Hefner’s journal empire is being explored in a 10-part A&E docuseries premiering on Monday titled “The Secrets and techniques of Playboy.”

The particular will characteristic new interviews with former Director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia, Hefner’s private valet Stefan Tetenbaum, Bunny Mom PJ Masten, Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor, quite a few members of Hefner’s workers and internal circle, together with his bodyguard and butler, in addition to a few of his previous girlfriends together with Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore, amongst others.

On Wednesday, the community launched a brand new teaser that confirmed Madison sharing her darkish expertise as a Playboy Bunny on the mansion. The 42-year-old dated Hefner from 2001 till 2008.

“The explanation I feel the mansion was very cult-like wanting again on it’s as a result of we had been all form of gaslit and anticipated to consider Hef as like this actually good man,” Madison alleged in the clip. “And also you began to really feel like, ‘Oh, he is not what they are saying in the media, he is only a good man.'”

“It was really easy to get remoted from the surface world there,” she continued. “You had a 9 o’clock curfew. You had been inspired to not have pals over. You were not actually allowed to depart except it was like a household vacation.”

Madison additionally claimed Hefner urged her to stop her waitressing job, which she solely had sooner or later per week simply in case “issues don’t work out.”

“He mentioned it made him jealous, and he would admire it if I stop my job,” mentioned Madison. “So as an alternative, we got $1,000 per week as an allowance.”

After leaving the mansion, Madison wrote a memoir in 2015 titled “Down the Rabbit Gap: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.”

Most lately, she spoke out on the “Energy: Hugh Hefner” podcast the place she described her “traumatic” first sexual encounter with Hefner.

“He was actually pushed on prime of me,” Madison alleged. “And after it occurred, I used to be simply mortified and embarrassed and it had far more of an emotional influence on me than I assumed it might.”

In response to A&E’s docuseries, a spokesperson for Playboy issued an announcement to Fox Information.

“As we speak’s Playboy will not be Hugh Hefner’s Playboy,” the assertion started. “We belief and validate these girls and their tales and we strongly assist these people who’ve come ahead to share their experiences. As a model with intercourse positivity at its core, we consider security, safety, and accountability are paramount.”

“An important factor we are able to do proper now’s actively pay attention and be taught from their experiences,” it continued. “We are going to by no means be afraid to confront the components of our legacy as an organization that don’t replicate our values right now.”

“As a corporation with a greater than 80% feminine workforce, we’re dedicated to our ongoing evolution as an organization and to driving constructive change for our communities,” the assertion concluded.

In 1953, a time when states might legally ban contraceptives and the phrase “pregnant” was not allowed on “I Love Lucy,” Hefner revealed the primary concern of Playboy, that includes bare pictures of Marilyn Monroe and an editorial promise of “humor, sophistication and spice.” Inside a 12 months, circulation neared 200,000. Inside 5 years, it had topped 1 million.

By the Seventies, Playboy journal had greater than 7 million readers and had impressed raunchier variations, corresponding to Penthouse and Hustler. It will be competitors and the web that ultimately lowered circulation to lower than 3 million by the twenty first century.

Hefner handed away in 2017 at age 91.

The Related Press contributed to this report.