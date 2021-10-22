Hollywood actor’s film gun fired ‘real’ bullet during shooting, cinematographer dies, director injured

The cinematographer was killed by a bullet fired from a film gun by hero Alec Baldwin on the sets of the Hollywood movie Rust. At the same time, the director of the film has been injured in this incident.

Giving information about the case, police officials said that the film’s cinematographer Heleena Hutchins died of bullet injuries on Thursday and director Joel Souza was also shot. After being shot, 42-year-old Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital in New Mexico, where doctors pronounced him dead. Director Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is undergoing treatment.

The production of the film has been stopped after this shooting. It is being told that during the shooting, Heera Alec fired from the gun used in the film. The original bullet allegedly came out after the gun was fired and the cinematographer and the director of the film got injured.

Meanwhile, Baldwin was taken into custody by the police after the incident. Where he was released without any charges after interrogation. However, the investigation of the case is still on. The question is being raised regarding this matter that from where did the real bullet come in the film gun, if it was a real bullet, otherwise no one can be killed by a fake bullet?

Guild President John Lindley and Executive Director Rebecca Raine have issued a statement regarding the matter. Which said- “Details are not clear at this time, we are working to find out more about it. We fully support the investigation of this tragic incident.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the gun was pulled in the middle of a scene. Which was either being filmed or was being rehearsed. It is not clear how the gun was fired—by accident or on purpose. Investigators said the gun had been ‘discharged’.

A spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC called the death an “accident” that involved “misfire of a prop gun with Blank”.

Such incidents have rarely happened with prop guns. Earlier in 1993, Brandon Lee, the 28-year-old son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, was also shot dead on the set of “The Crow”.