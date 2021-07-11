Hollywood actress gave the first intimate scene in the film, the film was made 88 years ago

New Delhi. These days movies make a lot of headlines for their intimate scenes more than their story. Whatever movies or web series are released from the big screen to the OTT platform. A lot of intimate scenes are shown in it. In such a situation, now intimate and bold scenes have become a common thing in cinema. Today we are going to tell how the bold scenes started and which was the actress who started the intimate scenes.

Intimate scenes started in cinema

The intimate scene started in the year 1933. Which was filmed for the first time in a Hollywood film. This film was made by famous filmmaker Gustav Machetti. Hollywood actress Hedy Lamar was in this film. Who played the role of Eva. In which it is shown that she gets married to a man much older than her age.

Due to which she wants to divorce him. In the film, Eva goes swimming by taking off her clothes on the lake. Just then a horse comes and runs away with their clothes. Carrying the clothes, Eva starts running after the horse.

movie scene for one and a half minutes

The hero’s entry takes place in the middle of this scene. The man catches the horse running with the clothes and gives it to Eva after taking the clothes. The conversation between the two starts on the bank of the lake. Meanwhile, Eva gets attracted towards the man. The intimate scene went on for about one and a half minutes in the film. Since then intimate scenes started in the cinema.

The article was printed on the actress

It is said that doing intimate scenes in the film had a profound effect on actress Hedi Lamar’s film career. In the year 1938, an article was written in the name of Heady. Headey also had a statement in this article. In which she told that whenever she used to go out on the streets after doing intimate scenes in the film. So people used to see him like this. Like some strange creature has come to the zoo. In which it was said that Heidi Lamar gained a lot of fame in Europe and America in the name of ‘Ecstasy Girl’.

