Hollywood agency CAA is buying its rival ICM.

The creative artists agency announced Monday that it is buying its smaller rival ICM Partners for an undisclosed amount, the biggest industry consolidation in more than a decade and could make a significant ripple effect in the entertainment and sports worlds.

This acquisition adds muscle to already heavyweight creative artists at a time when talent reps are feuding with studios over compensation in the streaming age. If studios are no longer trying to maximize the box office for each film, but instead are shifting to a hybrid model, where success is judged partly by ticket sales and partly by the number of streaming subscriptions sold. So what does that mean, how do stars get paid – and where do they make their movies?

CAA boasts a client roster that includes Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson, while ICM counts Shonda Rhimes, Samuel L. Jackson and Pete Davidson among their marquee names. The deal is the agency’s largest consolidation in the world since the William Morris Agency merged with Endeavor in 2009 and follows a recommendation for representation business after talent agencies dispute with the Writers Guild of America over packaging deals earlier this year. it shows.

The CAA is also the apex sports agency, representing nearly 1,000 top athletes, including Paul George, Drew Brees and Chris Paul. ICM strengthened its sports business over the past year with the purchase of Select Sports Group, which represents National Football League figures such as Kyler Murray and Colin Kaepernick; and Stellar Group, which manages nearly 800 clients from around the soccer world.