Hollywood dependence on China contributes to discrimination, human rights abuses: book



Hollywood’s reliance on revenues generated by the Chinese market means that the industry has not only become the focus of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) but has inadvertently contributed to human rights abuses in China, argues the new book “America Second: How America’s Elites Are Making China Strong.”

According to the book, strict censorship policies in China have led to an increase in movie rewriting, script revisions and even stereotyping against Muslims.

“Hollywood is probably the most pro-Beijing sector in US society and of course in US business,” book author Isaac Stone told Fish Gadget Clock Digital. “It’s an influential force in the United States and around the world.”

“This is worrying because the Chinese Communist Party focuses too much on propaganda as a pillar of its legitimacy – a very important part of their domestic and global strategy,” he added.

Stonefish explained that the Chinese government has successfully created a description of Hollywood being heavily armed, which reflects China in a positive light.

Also, CCP has not only successfully cracked down on Chinese critically acclaimed movies and scripts, but has also stunted companies, producers and actors to cross the Chinese government’s talking point.

Chinese expert James Bond has created a trajectory of Hollywood hits, such as the franchise, which has been repeatedly drawn to CCP’s claims.

“It’s not an issue with Hollywood, why isn’t Hollywood condemning China? The problem is, why is Hollywood refusing to open its mouth to the idea of ​​portraying China realistically?” He asks.

The author says that by refusing to show it in China in an attempt to prevent Beijing from cutting part of the film, producers have begun to comply with the Chinese government’s demands.

Dozens of leaked emails from 2013 illustrate how studio executives carefully consider China’s censorship claims, the book reveals.

“If we only change the Chinese version, we set ourselves up for the press so that bloggers can constantly compare versions and realize that we’ve changed China’s setting to calm the market,” reports Sony president Steven O’Dell.

Not only are Chinese villains banned in Hollywood, but filming of Chinese city scenes has become a tool of political censorship.

Stonefish – who also sits as CEO of China-centric risk agency Strategy Risk – hinted at the fact that the 2012 James Bond hit, Skyfall, described Istanbul as “dusty” and “dirty” when a shot from Shanghai portrayed the city as “futuristic.” “And full of bright skyscrapers.

At the time, Istanbul, a major Muslim city, had an average per capita income that was even higher than that of Shanghai.

The author further notes that despite rising tensions with Beijing and Moscow, the number of anti-Muslims has increased over the past decade – led by Stone Fisher, arguing that the CCP claims of pro-Chinese films have led to discriminatory messages.

The author told Gadget Clock Digital that “it discriminates against Tibetans and Uighurs and a large number of Chinese people who strongly disagree with the Chinese Communist Party.” “It’s very hypocritical in the sense that Hollywood likes to position itself as the base of liberalism but has completely removed it from Tibetan films and its presentation.”

Stonefish said the biggest threat to Chinese censorship is not how it shapes international perceptions of the CCP, but how it threatens the basic human rights and lives of Chinese citizens.