hollywood film producer Dillon Jordan arrested for running a prostitution business party is over | The producer was running a prostration racket under the guise of filmmaking, used to supply girls like this

New Delhi: A Hollywood veteran film producer running the prostration business under the guise of a production company has been arrested. Producer Dillon Jordan has been arrested from San Bernadio County, California. According to the case filed against him in a report by Deadline, it has been said that from 2010 to May 2017, the Hollywood filmmaker kept a roster of women who lived in the US and had sex with Jordan’s clients in exchange for money. Was.

This woman used to help in work

Jordan had also been in contact with a woman from London with whom he used to share information related to clients and prostitutes. The woman’s name has not been revealed in the court papers. According to the report, producer Jordan himself used to make arrangements for commuting for these prostitutes or else he used to instruct clients to arrange inter-state transport for prostitutes.

used to take fees very cleverly

He used to show the fees charged for prostration in the form of money charged for modelling, appearance, consulting, massage therapy or house party. In a press release, US Attorney Attorney Audrey Strauss said, ‘Dylan Jordan has been running a massive prostitution racket for many years under the guise of his 2 big companies. He used to run film production companies, event planning and party planning companies to show people.

The court gave these instructions to Dillon

Attorney (Dillon Jordan) said that now the party is over and the shooting of the film ends. Although Dylan has just been released on bail, he has been instructed not to have contact with any witnesses or victims in the case. Apart from this, the court has also directed him to hand over any kind of weapons to the court and not to use any kind of drugs.

VIDEO

