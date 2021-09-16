Hollywood stars, including Elijah Wood, praised the fanaticism of the Italian Lord of the Rings

Hollywood stars including Elijah Wood have praised an Italian Lord of the Rings fanatic who now lives as a hobby and is turning his land into a Middle Earth ‘shire’.

Wood yesterday joined actors Sean Aston and Billy Boyd, who played Hobbits in the trilogy, in a video posted to his Instagram page ‘My Hobbit Life’ praising 37-year-old Nicholas Gentile.

The actors appealed for funding for the ambitious fantasy project, which Wood described as “a perfect replica of Bag End” and Samwise Gumgi actor Aston branded “amazing” and “incredible”.

Gentile, a pastry chef, is planning to convert five acres of land in Bucianico, central Italy, into a Hobbit village called Gentile County – which cannot be named The Shire due to a copyright issue.

He already lives on the plot in a hobbit house that he built from scratch based on descriptions in JRR Tolkien’s books by Bag & Burr after buying the land in 2018.

Hollywood stars including Elijah Wood have praised Italian Lord of the Rings fanatic Nicolas Gentile (pictured) who now lives as a hobbit and is turning his land into a Middle Earth ‘shire’.

Nicolas Gentile, a pastry chef, is planning to convert a five-acre land in Buccinico, central Italy, into a Hobbit village called Contia Gentile – it can’t be named The Shire due to copyright issue

Nicholas Gentile was praised by Frodo actor Elijah Wood, who described his Hobbit house as ‘a perfect replica of Bag’s End’. READ Also A Historic Moment for Israeli Arabs, but With a Question Mark

Elijah Wood joins actors Sean Aston (left) and Billy Boyd (right), who played the Hobbit in the trilogy, praising the 37-year-old gentile in a video posted to his Instagram page ‘My Hobbit Life’.

Gentile told the Guardian earlier this month that Gentile now hopes to build an entire Hobbit Village on the plot, along with an eco-friendly Hobbit House with solar power and an adjoining farmhouse.

He hopes to cover the estimated $1.78 million construction cost by crowdfunding.

Wood and his fellow Hobbit actors have lent their support behind the project, which Gentile says he doesn’t want to be a tourist attraction, in a series of heartfelt messages.

‘Hi Elijah Wood here,’ the actor says in the footage. ‘I hope this finds you happy, healthy and well… I went to your Instagram page and it’s incredible what you are doing.

‘I love all the costumes and personal set photos you’ve done in front of fire and smoking pipes. It’s so beautiful, but also a perfect replica of the designed, re-designed, bag end. How did you do that?

This is exactly what I remember from Bag End, looking at the 3D mock-up. So, well done. I can’t wait to see your progress, I’ll follow you on Instagram.

‘It’s so wonderful and if I ever happen to be in your neck of the woods, in your shire, I’d love to visit. Lots of love, good luck Nicholas.’

The Gentiles came up with a plan to build their own Shire and live like a Hobbit, after learning that reading and watching Lord of the Rings no longer satisfied their passion for the trilogy.

After noticing the Abruzzo area where he lived resembled the shire with rolling hills, rivers and greenery, the Gentile made drastic changes, spending most of his life savings on five acres of land.

He now dresses like a hobbit, smokes pipes, and hosts parties similar to those described in Bag End.

The Italian pastry chef documents his new way of life on his Instagram page, posting videos and pictures of what hobbits do every day.

The Gentiles plan to build their own Shire and live like a Hobbit, after learning that reading and watching Lord of the Rings no longer satisfies their passion for the trilogy.

Gentile lives as a hobbyist and is regularly joined by his friends who are also fans of the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

According to photos on his Instagram, Gentiles dress like a hobbit from Tolkien’s books, smoke pipes, and host the parties described in Bag End.

Aston said: ‘Nicholas, what a wonderful job you are doing. You’re making it, the real Shire in Italia, it’s unbelievable. Congratulations and good luck!’

Aston said: ‘Nicholas, what a wonderful job you are doing. You’re making this, the real Shire in Italia, it’s unbelievable. Congratulations and good luck!’

Peregrine bluntly actor Billy Boyd appeared in the video, telling Gentile that it was ‘wonderful’ he wanted to make his own shire in Italy and inspired viewers to donate.

‘I hear there’s a lot of building going on in Italy, so, some good things, there’s already good stuff in Italy, some beautiful buildings, but here Nicolas is working hard… Kindly help, please do

‘Many love from me to everyone in Italy, Peregrine Touk, Pepino, and I hope it all goes well for your Nicolas. Greetings from Middle Earth.’

In August, Gentile and eight others dressed in hobbits robes traveled more than 200 km from Cheet to Naples on foot with a replica ring, so that he threw it into Vesuvius in a mock re-enactment of the trilogy’s plot. Can you

But the pastry chef told the Guardian that he didn’t actually throw the ring into the volcano for environmental reasons, symbolically tossing a piece of solidified lava and instead presenting the ring to a local boy.

He began the journey with eight fanatics he met through an Instagram contest.

In August, Gentile and his friends walked 200 km from Chieti to Naples as Hobbits with a replica ring so that he could throw it in a fake re-enactment of the trilogy’s plot in Vesuvius.

Gentiles pictured outside the eco-friendly Hobbit house where he and his wife live in Buccinico, Italy