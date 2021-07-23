‘Holy Beasts’ Review: Cinematic Dreams Within Dreams

The meta-thriller “Holy Beasts” follows a group of artists who come together in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to complete the unfinished project of their friend, filmmaker Jean-Louis Jorge, who was assassinated in 2000. C ‘is an elegant intellectual homage. in a tribute, a fictitious reflection on what it means to continue the legacy of a true artist who has passed away.

The story follows Vera (Geraldine Chaplin), a former star who took on the role of director. She is flanked by Victor (Jaime Pina), her potentially shady producer, and Henry (Udo Kier), her mysterious choreographer. On her set, Vera acts as the guardian of Jorge’s memory, the interlocutor of his ghostly presence. But Vera’s task becomes more complicated as members of her cast are found dead and her tropical setting pushes the production towards disaster.