Home Depot co-founder donates to counseling program for teens

The wealthy in the United States have long made adjunct colleges and universities one of their top priorities, and their money usually goes to projects such as a new building, a scholarship fund, or an endowment for a professor.

What is more challenging is developing and funding programs that provide additional support to teens who need to be promoted in high school to stay on track and get the most out of college.

A large donor decided to put more money and resources into a counseling program after seeing how the pandemic, along with the switch to online learning, disproportionately affected poor children. While mentoring programs already exist—a major one is Boys & Girls Clubs—Arthur Blank, one of the co-founders of Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons, had a special vision for one.

“There isn’t anyone in America or the world that hasn’t been affected in a very negative way by this pandemic,” Mr Blank, 78, said in an interview. “For these young men and women, they do not always have the tools to deal with what happened to them in the pandemic. We are trying to teach them life skills. If they have more equipment, it really helps them.”