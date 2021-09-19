Home Depot co-founder donates to counseling program for teens
The wealthy in the United States have long made adjunct colleges and universities one of their top priorities, and their money usually goes to projects such as a new building, a scholarship fund, or an endowment for a professor.
What is more challenging is developing and funding programs that provide additional support to teens who need to be promoted in high school to stay on track and get the most out of college.
A large donor decided to put more money and resources into a counseling program after seeing how the pandemic, along with the switch to online learning, disproportionately affected poor children. While mentoring programs already exist—a major one is Boys & Girls Clubs—Arthur Blank, one of the co-founders of Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons, had a special vision for one.
“There isn’t anyone in America or the world that hasn’t been affected in a very negative way by this pandemic,” Mr Blank, 78, said in an interview. “For these young men and women, they do not always have the tools to deal with what happened to them in the pandemic. We are trying to teach them life skills. If they have more equipment, it really helps them.”
Mr. Blank gave $9.5 million last year through his family foundation and his PGA Tour Superstore franchise to an event that culminated this month with a leadership summit at his West Creek Ranch in Montana.
“It’s about character development, life skills development and values,” said Mr. Blank. “If young people get those rights, then what they are doing will be meaningful and purposeful.”
Mr. Blank’s program is divided into two parts. The first began with about 300 teens at more than two dozen PGA Tour superstores, where there was also a chapter of First Tee, a nationwide program that uses golf to build character and teach life skills to children ages 5 to 18. . First Tea enrolled participants in the Blank Program, many of them from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.
The program, over half a dozen weekends, included practical sessions about various job roles and, in this case, the finances of the golf industry. The program also called for an introspection exercise to help teens understand their strengths and weaknesses as they apply to college and consider future employment opportunities.
Bernardo Little Jr., 16, and junior at a high school in Atlanta, said assessing his strengths helped him understand what he’s good at and how it could help him in life.
“I envisioned myself, but I never put it into those words,” Mr. Little said, adding that his strengths included putting events into context and always looking to the future. “I use the past to guide decisions I make for the future. And I am deliberating. I think a ton before making decisions.”
Manny Ngu, 17, and a high school senior in Jacksonville, Fla., said she got the most from an activity in the first part of the program, in which teens were asked to choose 10 things or values that mattered most to them. Were the counts and then narrow the list down to five and then to two.
“10 was easy,” she said. “Going down to five was tough. It was tough to bring it down to two. “
Her two, she said, were family and honesty.
From the larger group, the Blank program selected 40 boys and girls to travel to Montana for a one-week program that combined speakers with class work and outdoor activities. Its goal was to expose teens to new situations and to force them to work with people they didn’t know.
Among the speakers were Shasta Everyhardt, one of the first black women to achieve LPGA Tour status, and Michael Vick, the former NFL quarterback who was jailed for his role in an illegal dogfighting operation.
“Michael Vick talks to him about life choices,” said Mr Blank, who has been Mr Vick’s former Falcon mentor. “He doesn’t talk to them about dog fighting. He talks about making good choices versus making bad choices.”
Mr Little said Mr Vick’s talk was the most memorable moment of the retreat for him as he talked about the effect poor choices can have on your life.
“There’s always room to grow,” said Mr. Little of what he had taken from the retreat. “My goal in leaving was to see how I could grow into the person I am still becoming.”
Ms Ngu said the retreat helped her rethink what she wanted to study when she went to college next year. She was interested in studying architecture, although her true passion is theatre. He credits the speech of former college football player Ralph Stokes, now director of events and partnership marketing for the PGA Tour Superstore, for changing his thinking.
“In his speech, he talked about following our dreams and being the first to do something,” she said. “He also talked about the importance of representation, and it’s inspiring to see someone like you do that.”
The second part of the program, which Mr. Blank said he emphasized in his grant, was for 40 teenagers to learn together outside and in unfamiliar situations.
“At West Creek, we are learning from experience,” he said. “They could do leadership classes almost anywhere. But we do it in West Creek because 50 percent of their time is away from books and lectures. They’re learning about risk taking, leadership, and character development. Those things are transportable Huh. “
Classes included white-water rafting and horseback riding – the type of group confinement typical for corporate retreats or outward bound-type wilderness trips.
Ms Ngu said her favorite activity was horse riding, but what stuck with her the most was getting to know the other teenagers in her group, who had come from across the country.
“I learned that we are still alike in our differences,” she said. “Except for the last day, I wanted to be associated with them. I was sad but happy to meet him and looking forward to seeing him again.”
First Tee chief executive Greg McLaughlin, who was the recipient of a $9.5 million grant and helped select teens for the program, said the effort was building on some of the work done by First Tee, including nine originals. Emphasis was placed on values - firmness among them integrity and judgment. Most of the teens chosen to move to Montana have almost completed high school and shown an interest in leadership.
Mr McLaughlin, who attended the retreat’s first week, said the program provided mentorship-type support to help build the teen’s self-confidence.
But he said it helped him build relationships with people he hadn’t met before, something First Tea couldn’t because its participants know each other well.
“Unless you are an entrepreneur who goes out and makes some products and you are the only employee, you have to work with other people for the rest of your life,” he said. “You have to be able to work with different people, people who are slow and fast, people who are difficult and demanding.”
He added: “If you are smart and financially disadvantaged, you can get money. These kids always have no one to guide them.”
Mr Blank said he thought his focus on helping teenagers find mentors and become leaders in their communities was a bet on the future and the best use of their philanthropic dollars.
“I believe,” he said, “in leveling the playing field as much as I can.”
