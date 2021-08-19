Home loan processing fee waiver: State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra have waived processing fees on home loans – 3 banks in the country have made home loans a little cheaper for consumers.

Punjab National Bank Punjab National Bank has launched a special offer for its customers on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. Under this, the bank has decided to waive the processing fee and paperwork fee on home loan till September 30, 2021. The interest rate on home loans in PNB starts from 6.80 per cent.

Bank of Maharashtra Bank of Maharashtra is offering 100% rebate on processing charges on retail loans. Home loans are also being included. Bank of Maharashtra has announced a retail bonanza-monsoon blast, under which the bank has waived processing fees for its gold loans, home loans and car loans. The scheme is valid till September 30, 2021. Apart from this, Bank of Maharashtra has also announced concessional interest rates. The bank is offering home and car loans at 6.90 per cent and 7.30 per cent interest rates.

State Bank of India State Bank of India (SBI) has launched Monsoon Blast offer for home loan customers in view of the monsoon season. Under this, the processing fee on home loan will be zero till 31st August 2021. Customers need to visit https://sbiyono.sbi. According to information available on SBI’s website, the processing fee on home loans is currently 0.35 per cent of the loan amount and service tax. This is a minimum tax of Rs 2,000 plus a maximum tax of Rs 10,000.

SBI has also withdrawn its offer on the loan SBI has announced a 100% waiver of processing fees on car loans. In addition, car borrowers are also being financed up to 90% of the car's on-road value. Those who apply for a car loan from Yono app will get a special discount of 0.25% in interest rate. Interest rates on gold borrowers are being cut by 0.75 per cent. Customers can avail gold loans through SBI through various channels at an annual rate of .5.5 per cent. Applicants for gold loans from Yono SBI will be exempted from processing fees. The bank will offer 100% rebate on processing fees to individual and pension borrowers through various SBI channels. In addition, the SBI has announced a special 0.50 per cent discount in interest rates for leading healthcare workers like Kovid Warriors who apply for personal loans. A similar discount for car and gold loans will soon be available to Covid Warriors.

Home loan processing fee waiver: 3 banks in the country have made home loans a little cheaper for customers. These banks have announced a 100% rebate on home loan processing fees for a fixed term. The loan is subject to a one-time processing fee. Banks collect it from customers at the time of documentation. The banks that have exempted customers from home loan processing fees are State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM). Let us know what the last date has been fixed by the three banks and what are the conditions for availing this offer-