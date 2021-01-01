Home Minister Amit Shah: Home Minister Amit Shah mourns the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Amit Shah mourns the death of Kalyan Singh, calls him a ‘hero of Ram Janmabhoomi movement’ Will give a lot of time

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed grief over the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. He said that Kalyan Singh was a ‘giant banyan tree’ under whose shadow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flourished and expanded. Singh’s demise has left a void in the party that will not be filled for long. Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday evening due to a long illness. He was 89 years old.

Amit Shah described Kalyan Singh as a true patriot, honest and devout politician. In a series of tweets, the Home Minister said, ‘Babuji was such a big banyan tree, under whose shadow the BJP organization flourished and expanded. As a true worshiper of cultural nationalism, he served the country and the people throughout his life.



He said that as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh, with his conscientiousness and political acumen, realized the concept of good governance. Gave the people a welfare government free from fear and crime. He set an excellent example for future governments by making unprecedented reforms in the field of education.

Shah said, ‘Respected Kalyan Singh ji, it is rare to find a great personality like a strong nationalist who lives in the hearts of the people. Babuji made a unique contribution to the progress of the country through his hard work, while holding various constitutional positions, connecting the farmers, the poor and the deprived to the mainstream of development.

The Home Minister said that Kalyan Singh was a great and ideal personality who was dedicated to the nation, religion and people, whose demise has saddened the country and the entire BJP family. He said, “This country and future generations will always be indebted to him for his immense contribution.”

Shah said that he was not only a senior BJP leader but also a hero of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Kalyan Singh always defended the interests of the backward community, fought and raised his voice from the Legislative Assembly to the Parliament. A two-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh was also the Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

