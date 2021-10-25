Home Minister Sheikh Rashid’s absurd words on Pakistan’s victory, said- the feelings of the Muslims of India were with us

Sheikh Rashid said, “I congratulate the entire nation on the victory of Pakistan. I salute the courage our team has bravely, dominatingly defeated India.

For the last 29 years, the Indian cricket team has been defeating Pakistan in the World Cup, but on 24 October 2021, Pakistan won against India for the first time. Let us inform that in their first match of Super 12 in T20 World Cup, India had scored 151 for 7 after losing the toss and batting first. In reply, Pakistan achieved a one-sided victory in 17.5 overs without losing any wicket.

On this historic victory, Pakistan’s Home Minister Sheikh Rashid released a video congratulating his team. Although in this video, he talked about the people of Pakistan, but at the same time gave an absurd statement about the Muslims of India. He said that the sentiments of the Muslims of India were also with the Pakistani team.

In this one minute 11 second video, Sheikh Rashid said, “I congratulate the entire nation on Pakistan’s victory. I salute the way our team has shown courage, bravery, domination and defeated India. I regret that this is the first India-Pakistan match, which I could not play on the ground because of my national responsibilities. But I have told all the traffic that the containers should be removed so that the community can celebrate.

Sheikh Rashid said, “Congratulations to the team and community of Pakistan. Today was our final. The sentiments of all the Muslims of the world including India were with the Pakistani team. Happy victory to Islam.”

Let us tell you that a report had claimed that Sheikh Rashid had reached UAE to watch the India-Pakistan match, but he was called back home by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to deal with the prevailing security situation in Pakistan. In fact, the radical group Tahrir-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Pakistan has announced that it will take out a big march in Islamabad to protest the detention of its chief Hafiz Hussain Rizvi.