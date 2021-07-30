Home Prices Are Soaring. Is That the Fed’s Problem?

Robert S. Kaplan, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, nervously scrutinizes the real estate market as he considers the way forward for monetary policy. Home prices are rising at a double-digit rate this year. The typical house in and around the city he calls his home sold for $ 306,031 in June of this year, Zillow estimates, up from $ 261,710 a year earlier.

Several of Mr. Kaplan’s colleagues have similar concerns. They fear the real estate boom will end up looking like a bubble, threatening financial stability. And some fear the big central bank bond purchases may help inflate it.

“It makes me nervous that you have this burgeoning real estate bubble, with anecdotal reports supported by a lot of data,” said James Bullard, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, on a call with reporters on Friday. . . He doesn’t think things are at crisis levels yet, but he does think the Fed should avoid fueling the situation any further. “We had so many problems with the housing bubble in the mid-2000s.”

Policymakers don’t have to look far to see prices go up, as housing is getting more expensive almost everywhere. Buying a typical home in Boise, Idaho cost about $ 469,000 in June, up from $ 335,000 a year ago, according to Zillow’s estimate of local home values. A typical house in Boone, North Carolina is worth $ 362,000, compared to $ 269,000. Nationwide prices have risen 15% in the past year, according to data from Zillow, in line with the closely watched S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index of home prices, which hit a record 16. , 6% during the year until May.