Home ration ordered from WhatsApp JioMart started service know how Amazon and Flipkart suffer

This move of JioMart will give tough competition to Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket working in the retail sector. Because till now these four companies used to take orders only through mobile app or website.

Mukesh Ambani’s company JioMart has started a new service to compete with Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket. In which you will be able to place order on JioMart through WhatsApp. This move of JioMart will give tough competition to Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket working in the retail sector. Because till now these four companies used to take orders only through mobile app or website. But from the beginning of taking orders through JioMart’s WhatsApp, many customers can give preference to JioMart only. Because there are a large number of users of the instant messaging app WhatsApp in India. Let’s know about this service of JioMart.

JioMart has kept delivery on WhatsApp orders free JioMart users will now be able to get all the items from their grocery list sitting at home through WhatsApp. The Mint report says that the company has also started sending notifications to JioMart users on the WhatsApp account available on their registered number.

Contains a 90 second tutorial video and a catalogue. In this invite, all the information about this service has been given to the users. Let us tell you that the company has kept the delivery fee free for the time being and the good thing is that there is no minimum order value to order the goods.

There are business relations between Facebook and Reliance- Let us tell you that WhatsApp is a company owned by Facebook. At the same time, Facebook had invested about $ 6 billion in Reliance’s Jio Platforms in the past. Through which Facebook is helping Jio fully in using its social media platform. At the same time, experts say that both the companies will benefit greatly from this huge deal of Facebook and Reliance.

Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket and Grofers currently dominate online grocery delivery in India. Surely this move of Reliance will bring some concern for all the giants.