Entertainment Home Shanti Web Series Review Hotstar Supriya Pathak Kapoor Manoj Pahwa | Home Shanti Web Series Review Disney Hotstar

Written by

Home Shanti Web Series Review Hotstar Supriya Pathak Kapoor Manoj Pahwa | Home Shanti Web Series Review Disney Hotstar Home Shanti Plot Joshi family living in Dehradun has 10 months. The financial head of the family is Sarla Joshi whose government job runs the family and before retirement she has to build a house for her family. Ghar Banana Needhi Hai and how important it is for every middle class family is reflected in the eyes of Supriya Pathak’s character Sarla Joshi through a dialogue in an episode of the series. All her life, Sarla has saved half of her earnings, then she thought of building a house. Every middle class person will instantly connect with this feeling. Because this is the story of every middle class family. They have some dreams, to fulfill them they have to save their earnings for the rest of their life, but even then they fall short in fulfilling the dreams. The Joshi family also struggles with some new problem every day to make their home and as a family, they also find a solution to that problem. character At the heart of the story is the Joshi family and its four members. Head of the family – Umesh Joshi (Manoj Pahwa) who is a poet by profession. His wife is Sarla Joshi (Supriya Pathak Kapoor) who is the vice principal in a government school. And they have two children – elder daughter Jigyaasa (Chakori Dwivedi) who wants to connect with friends more than family and younger son Naman (Poojan Chhabra) who wants to drop out of school to gym and become Tiger Shroff. While Manoj Pahwa’s character as an unemployed poet tries to throw lighthearted moments into the series, Supriya Pathak’s character will remind you of every working mother who just runs wild every day trying to fulfill everyone’s dreams little by little. are going Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra as brother-sister duo have tried to portray the generic image of a small to middle class family well on screen. READ Also Is Lupin on Netflix based on Anime? --> --> technical side The six-episode series is written by Nidhi Bisht, Akanksha Dua and Mayank Pandey. At the same time, the story of the series is of Akshay Asthana, Nidhi Bisht, Akanksha Dua, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan, Saurabh Khanna. With the first episode, the series promises to tell the most special story of a common man. Because the most special moment in the life of any common man is his home. In this six-episode story of making Apna Aashiyana, a new problem will also come to the fore in every episode. Those problems are very common. Which we and you all have suffered. But the weak writing and dialogues probably fail to tie this strong story with you. You get to know the characters closely, because you might be one of them, so you want to make a connection with them, but it just doesn’t happen. This is the reason that within 2 episodes, Akanksha Dua’s direction seems to be falling apart and a strong story starts losing its impact. Ashutosh Matela’s direction and Shashwat Singh’s music also doesn’t help in getting the story back on track. acting At the heart of the story of Home Shanti is Supriya Pathak Kapoor. In the character of Sarla Joshi, she easily takes the form of a middle-class woman. At the same time, Manoj Pahwa gives her full support in the role of her husband. Seeing both of them as husband and wife, I do not even remember that both of them have also appeared on the screen as mother and son. While Supriya Pathak’s troubled face in Sarla’s character but strong spirits gives you a soft corner for her character, Manoj Pahwa’s inner poet will try to win your heart. However, this character does not get a chance to flourish properly in this short series and hence Manoj Pahwa struggles with his character till the end. Chakori Dwivedi and Pujan Chhabra look neutral as the brother-sister pair. Both their bonding and chemistry leave no impact. READ Also Rakhi Sawant turns messiah for street kids as she gives them iftaar party | Rakhi Sawant breaks fast with street children, gives iftari party --> -->

supporting character

There are many supporting characters in the series who try to do their job well. Seeing Rakesh Bedi after a long time gives you a sense of relief and a smile comes automatically on your face. Pappu Pathak plays the role of Contractor with Happy Ranjeet throughout the series. But Nutan Suriya ji as Sarla Joshi’s mother, who is seen only in the video call, breathes a little life into the breaking pace of this series from her experience. Sonu Sharma’s attempt to introduce some comedy scenes in the series through Arnav Bhasin as the architect fails. At the same time, strong actors like Nidhi Bisht and Biswapati Sarkar are seen handling the series properly but in a few scenes.

what is good

The story of Home Shanti is very strong. The dreams of middle class families and the struggle to fulfill those dreams has always been a hit plot. And Home Shanti promises to tell a lovely story with the first episode itself. You are instantly connected to the main character of the series, Sarla Joshi. In a world full of crime and action packed entertainment, this simple story brings you peace and refreshment in your watchlist. At the same time, in the credits and the beginning of the episode, Ankaj makes a successful attempt to give a different look to Negi’s cartoon series. The debate on the name of the house till the climax, gives a good break.

what makes you disappointed

Home Shanti is as common a story as it is not able to find its separate land and separate existence as easily. This is the reason why the series brings back memories of some of the better stories made in this perspective. Be it Vinay Pathak’s Khosla Ka Nest, Rishi Kapoor – Neetu Kapoor starrer Do Dooni Chaar or the recent series Gullak. These middle class stories that left the mark on your heart, Home Shanti fails to reach you somewhere. Although the series never struggles to reach there, those little lapses still take you back to the memories of the old characters and make you leave the characters of the series. Mayank Pandey’s poems could have given this series a very good height, but there is also disappointment.