Home that sold for about $750,000
Each week, our survey of recent residential sales in New York City and the surrounding area focuses on homes that sold around a certain price point, allowing you to find single-family homes, condos, and co-ops in a variety of locations. -Ops can compare.
The “list price” is the asking price when the property was on the market with the most recent broker. Time to market is measured from the most recent listing to the closing date of the sale.
Brooklyn | 1 bedroom, 1 bath
$795,000
318 Knickerbocker Avenue, No. 2J, Bushwick
A 796-square-foot prewar condo with hardwood floors, a living room with a terrace door, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a non-doorman lift building features a washer and dryer.
8 weeks in the market
$795,000 price list
0% up price list
Cost $543 per month in normal fees; $133 per month in taxes
listing broker compass
New Jersey | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
$775,000
14 Grandview Avenue, Glen Rock
A 91-year-old, 1,832-square-foot, Colonial-style home with a living room with a painted-brick fireplace, a kitchen with quartz counters, a home office, and a 0.28-acre central There is air conditioning.
9 weeks in the market
$719,000 price list
up 8% price list
Cost $17,199 per year in taxes
listing broker Prime Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
Manhattan | 1 bedroom, 1 bath
$700,000
154 West 77th Street, No. 3R, Upper West Side
A 630-square-foot prewar co-op with exposed brick walls, 10-foot ceilings and a living room with a decorative fireplace and doors to a deck in a non-doorman walk-up building.
11 weeks in the market
$725,000 price list
down 3% price list
Cost $1,160 per month in maintenance
listing broker Corcoran Group
Westchester | 4 bedrooms, 1½ bath
$770,000
100 McKeel Avenue, Tarrytown
This 54-year-old, 1,380-square-foot vinyl-sided house has a formal dining room, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an attached one-car garage, and a deck on 0.26 acres.
13 weeks in the market
$725,000 price list
up 6% price list
Cost $21,136 per year in taxes
listing broker Corcoran Legends
Long Island | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
$835,000
522 Hewlett Street, Franklin Square
This 70-year-old, 1,456-square-foot ranch boasts a living room with a vaulted ceiling, a kitchen with skylight, a family room with a window seat, and a bluestone patio, which occupies 0.14 acres.
10 weeks in the market
$799,900 price list
up 4% price list
Cost $9,008 per year in taxes
listing broker Douglas Elliman
Connecticut | 4 bedrooms, 3 साढ़े baths
$830,000
2 Happy Hill Road, Stamford
The 53-year-old, 3,855-square-foot, Colonial-style home features a living room with a fireplace and two bay windows, a kitchen with island seating, a mudroom, and 1.5 acres of partially finished basement Is.
7 weeks in the market
$830,000 price list
0% up price list
Cost $14,137 per year in taxes
listing broker Berkshire Hathaway Home Services New England Properties
For weekly email updates on residential real estate news, sign up here. Follow us on Twitter: @nytrealestate.
#Home #sold
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.