Home that sold for about $750,000

Each week, our survey of recent residential sales in New York City and the surrounding area focuses on homes that sold around a certain price point, allowing you to find single-family homes, condos, and co-ops in a variety of locations. -Ops can compare.

The “list price” is the asking price when the property was on the market with the most recent broker. Time to market is measured from the most recent listing to the closing date of the sale.

Brooklyn | 1 bedroom, 1 bath

A 796-square-foot prewar condo with hardwood floors, a living room with a terrace door, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a non-doorman lift building features a washer and dryer.

8 weeks in the market

$795,000 price list

0% up price list

Cost $543 per month in normal fees; $133 per month in taxes

listing broker compass

New Jersey | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

A 91-year-old, 1,832-square-foot, Colonial-style home with a living room with a painted-brick fireplace, a kitchen with quartz counters, a home office, and a 0.28-acre central There is air conditioning.

9 weeks in the market

$719,000 price list

up 8% price list

Cost $17,199 per year in taxes

listing broker Prime Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

Manhattan | 1 bedroom, 1 bath

A 630-square-foot prewar co-op with exposed brick walls, 10-foot ceilings and a living room with a decorative fireplace and doors to a deck in a non-doorman walk-up building.

11 weeks in the market

$725,000 price list

down 3% price list

Cost $1,160 per month in maintenance

listing broker Corcoran Group

Westchester | 4 bedrooms, 1½ bath

This 54-year-old, 1,380-square-foot vinyl-sided house has a formal dining room, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an attached one-car garage, and a deck on 0.26 acres.

13 weeks in the market

$725,000 price list

up 6% price list

Cost $21,136 per year in taxes

listing broker Corcoran Legends

Long Island | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This 70-year-old, 1,456-square-foot ranch boasts a living room with a vaulted ceiling, a kitchen with skylight, a family room with a window seat, and a bluestone patio, which occupies 0.14 acres.

10 weeks in the market

$799,900 price list

up 4% price list

Cost $9,008 per year in taxes

listing broker Douglas Elliman

Connecticut | 4 bedrooms, 3 साढ़े baths

The 53-year-old, 3,855-square-foot, Colonial-style home features a living room with a fireplace and two bay windows, a kitchen with island seating, a mudroom, and 1.5 acres of partially finished basement Is.

7 weeks in the market

$830,000 price list

0% up price list

Cost $14,137 per year in taxes

listing broker Berkshire Hathaway Home Services New England Properties

