Homegrown Micro-blogging App Koo Raises $30 Million Funding Led by Tiger Global

New Delhi: Twitter-rival Koo has raised USD 30 million (about Rs 218 crore) in Sequence B funding, led by Tiger Global with current buyers additionally collaborating within the newest spherical. Current buyers Accel Companions, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator additionally took half within the spherical, Koo stated in a press release. IIFL and Mirae Belongings are different new buyers who've come on board the cap desk with this spherical, it added.

Notably, the fundraising comes amid new IT middleman guidelines taking impact, translating into better accountability and scrutiny for social media corporations, together with Twitter and Fb. Koo has near 60 lakh customers, making it a significant social media middleman below the brand new tips.

Koo, final week, stated it has complied with the necessities of the brand new guidelines and its privateness coverage, phrases of use and group tips now replicate the adjustments.

“Koo, India’s personal microblogging app, has raised USD 30 million in Sequence B funding,” it stated in a press release on Wednesday, including that Tiger Global led the funding spherical.

The recent spherical of funding can be used primarily to strengthen engineering, product and group efforts throughout all Indian languages at Koo.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO of Koo stated, We have now aggressive plans to develop into one of many world’s largest social media platforms within the subsequent few years. Each Indian is cheering for us to get there quickly”.

Tiger Global is the appropriate accomplice to have onboard to understand this dream, Radhakrishna added.

Koo was based by serial entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna, founding father of TaxiForSure and Mayank Bidawatka who beforehand based corporations like MediaAnt and Goodbox. Its recognition peaked amid clarion requires increasing the ecosystem of homegrown digital platforms.

Koo has seen large development in its person base over the previous few months after union ministers and authorities departments endorsed the homegrown microblogging platform, following a spat with Twitter.