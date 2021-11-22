Homeguard Jobs: Rajasthan Homeguard Constable Jobs 2021: 8th Pass Government Jobs, Total 141 Vacancies – Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021 For Constable & Head Constable Posts, Check Details

Highlights Government job opportunities in Rajasthan.

Recruitment for the post of Head Constable and Constable.

Applications will start from November 24.

Rajasthan Homeguard Constable Recruitment 2021: Home Guard Department of Rajasthan Government has issued notification for recruitment of Constable and Head Constable posts. This is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for government job (government job 2021). Online application will start from November 24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from November 24 through the official website of Homeguard Department, home.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is 15 December 2021.



Check Vacancies Here (Guard Vacancies 2021 Details)

A total of 141 posts will be filled in Rajasthan through this recruitment (Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021). Constable Jobs: Out of total 135 vacancies, 101 posts of Constable General Duty, 10 posts of Constable (TSP Area), 2 posts of Constable (Bagular) and 2 posts of Constable (Drum Man) are vacant. There are 18 vacancies for constable driver.

Head Constable Jobs: There are a total of 06 posts of Head Constable in various districts or units or battalions of Rajasthan Home Department.

Who can apply?

Head Constable: Ex-serviceman or equivalent rank, duly discharged from Army or Navy or Air Force. In addition, 8th pass from any recognized board for constable and 8th pass for driver’s license with driver’s license for light motor vehicle or heavy motor vehicle.

Age range

Eligible candidates for the post of Head Constable (Female and Male) should have been born after 2 January 1982 and before 01 January 2002. The age limit for the post of Constable should be between 18 to 35 years.

Rajasthan Homeguard Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification

Rajasthan Homeguard Head Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website link