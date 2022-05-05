Homeland Security Republicans seek info on Mayorkas’ disinfo board, demand list of social media companies



Exclusive: Republicans in the House Homeland Security Committee are demanding more details about the Biden administration’s recently announced “disinformation governance board” amid concerns about freedom of speech.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas on Thursday expressing “sincere concern,” the committee’s 13 Republican members demanded that the mayor provide the committee with basic information, including the body, members, schedule and recommendations of the misleading board. They also reprimanded the mayor for a confusing rollout of the board, according to the first letter received from Gadget Clock Digital.

“Your recent testimony and media statements about the board, as well as a recent briefing for committee members, have only raised more questions and concerns,” the letter said, referring to ranking member Republican John Katko, RN.Y. Led by.

White House defends DHS ‘disinformation’ board: ‘Not sure who opposes that effort’

“This committee will oversee this board,” Republicans continued. “In addition to further clarification of the board’s establishment, the American people deserve continued transparency around the board’s discussions, decisions and actions.”

Mayerkas first announced that the DHS had created a misleading board to fight online misinformation during a House Appropriations Committee hearing last week.

“The goal is to mobilize DHS resources to address this threat,” Mayerkas said during the April 28 hearing, adding that the department was focused on spreading confusion among minority communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Right- and left-wing lawmakers have criticized the board in the wake of Mayerkas’ announcement. To reiterate Hunter Biden’s laptop story “product of the Trump campaign” and a statement dismissing a “Russian influence option”, many are skeptical of the board’s chief executive, Nina Jankovic, a former misleading Fellow of the Wilson Center.

Democratic, Republican lawmakers speak out against Biden’s misleading board: ‘Reject this whole thing’

Meyerkas said during a hearing Wednesday that he was not aware of Djankovic’s statement on the Hunter Biden laptop, but that he would not discuss the internal recruitment process. Myorcas added that “as Homeland Security Secretary, I am responsible for the department’s decisions, and I understand that Mrs. Jankovic is a subject matter expert in the field in which she will work on behalf of the department.”

Mayerkas added that the board would not have “operational authority”.

“The party that has spent years promoting Russia’s collusion deception, suppressing the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and equating parents with terrorists, believes that you have the credibility to control your speech,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Tweet Friday. “Biden must immediately abandon his plan to create an Orwellian ministry of truth.”

Mayorcas denies knowing ‘Hunter Biden laptop’ as ‘Russian misconception’

House Homeland Security Republicans have demanded that mayors provide information on board membership, meeting agenda, budget requirements, and past work, in addition to how the board came to be in the first place.

The letter requested the DHS to issue a “certificate of establishment of the Board of Disinformation Governance, including the purpose, objectives and authority of such board, as well as any changes or updates to the charter that may occur in the future.”

The GOP also wants “a list of private sector entities, including social media companies, with which the Disinformation Governance Board and its members interact, as well as details of those interactions.”

The letter states that the information Republicans are seeking is the kind of information that government agencies regularly provide to Congress and the public.

“Considering that, as well as the constitutional concerns that have arisen due to the department’s involvement in such matters, these are values ​​that must be met in the interest of transparency,” the letter said.

The White House defended the DHS board, saying this week that it would act in a “neutral,” “apolitical” manner.

“It simply came to our notice then [CISA’s] Work, and it will help coordinate internal activities from the Department of Confusion that threatens the country, “Saki said Monday.” The order is not true or false, judged online or otherwise. It will work in a non-partisan and apolitical manner. It’s meant to be a combination of many ongoing tasks. “

The DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital in a letter on Thursday.

