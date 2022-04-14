Homeless camps on public land risk felony in Tennessee bill



Tennessee lawmakers are sending a proposal to Republican Gov. Bill Lee that would threaten criminal penalties against homeless people who camp on local public property – including parks – and for misconduct camping around highways.

Tennessee Senate voted 20-10 Wednesday to move the bill, with four Republican Democrats joining the opposition. The House has already passed a version of the law last year. Both Republican-led chambers need to bridge the gap in what they have approved.

Opponents say the law does nothing to help reduce homelessness, while making it harder for homeless people to get out of extreme poverty if they have a crime on their record.

“When we allow our legislators to turn those who have suffered the most in society into criminals, we reject what gives us the right to call ourselves civilized: our power of empathy, for justice at the root of love for others instead of hatred.” Father Charles Strobel, the founding director of Room in the In, a homeless aid organization, wrote in a guest column in a newspaper this week.

Republican Sen. Paul Bailey, a supporter of the Senate bill, said it would be up to local authorities whether the law would be enforced. He argued that the bill does not criminalize homelessness.

The bill adds local public property to existing criminal fines that make it possible to set up camp on state property, unless the place is designated for people to camp there. The punishment for this crime is imprisonment for up to six years. A person convicted of a crime in Tennessee has his right to vote revoked.

Punishment for camping on state property was increased from a misdemeanor to a Class E crime in 2020, when Republican lawmakers responded to overnight protests on capital grounds calling for racial justice reform.

State law broadly defines illegal camping as an overnight activity. These include setting up tents or furniture, storing personal belongings or food, cooking, setting things for sleeping or sleeping, and lighting fires.

A warning must be given at least 24 hours before arrest on local public property. Authorities may confiscate items used in the camp for 90 days or more if evidence is required in a criminal case.

The bill also introduces a Class C offense punishable by a $ 50 fine – which can be waived – and community service, for camping on the highway, between bridges or overpasses or underpasses. Violations in those locations under the bill will not be limited to overnight hours. Authorities must first offer a warning to violators.

The bill passed in the House goes further. This will add a request to or near a highway for new misconduct violations.

Bailey, a supporter of the Senate bill, said “many churches” had testified against the bill but said he thought they would have “open arms” to welcome them if a rescue operation could not take them.

“I have no answer for homelessness,” Bailey said. “Those who oppose this law do not have all the answers to homelessness. Those who support this law do not have all the answers to homelessness.”

Democratic Sen. Heidi Campbell, who said he has a homeless camp in the Nashville district that has been highly screened, compared it to a “band-aid in cancer” approach.

“I think we really need to address the basic, fundamental issues with these camps,” Campbell said.