Homeless man attacks, robs good Samaritan giving him coat in Midtown, police say

Homeless man assaults, robs good Samaritan giving him coat in Midtown, police say



MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — A homeless man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a good Samaritan who gave him a coat in entrance of a constructing in Manhattan Wednesday.

It occurred simply earlier than 8:30 a.m. on East forty first Avenue in Midtown, the place police say the 59-year-old sufferer approached the man, 25-year-old Xavier Israel, who was mendacity on the bottom.

Because the sufferer positioned the coat, Israel allegedly obtained up and forcibly threw the sufferer to the bottom, taking his pockets and making an attempt to flee the scene.

The sufferer tried to get well his property however was punched quite a few occasions and pushed to the bottom, police mentioned.

The sufferer was handled on the scene, whereas Israel was apprehended close by.

He’s charged with theft, grand larceny, assault, menacing, disorderly conduct, harassment and felony possession of stolen property.

He reported has two prior arrests in simply the previous two weeks, receiving desk look tickets for assaults on January 2 and January 8.

A sympathetic Mayor Eric Adams mentioned the sufferer did an “admirable” factor, however the mayor believes the homeless suspect is himself “in a painful place.”

“If you see somebody assault somebody that helps them, that could be a sign that persons are in ache,” he mentioned. “And we have to alleviate if not irradiate that ache that persons are experiencing.”

