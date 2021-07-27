Homeless People Are Moved From Midtown Hotels Back to Shelters

Transfers resumed on the same day Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered city workers to get vaccinated or tested weekly because “the Delta variant is deadly,” and its former health commissioner reportedly said transfers from homeless people to group shelters – where 20 people sometimes sleep in one room and share a bathroom – endangering “the whole city”.

The city does not know how many homeless people have been vaccinated. It says 7,300 of the 20,000 adults in the main shelter system have been vaccinated at sites run by the Department of Homeless Services and an unknown number have been vaccinated elsewhere. Those who are not vaccinated could easily spread the coronavirus in group accommodation, according to homeless advocates.

Under an order issued on July 13 by a federal judge, the city cannot transfer people who might benefit from reasonable accommodation without giving them at least seven days’ notice and meeting with them at least five days before. transfer to determine if they qualify. The order came as the city was less than halfway through the displacement of more than 8,000 people – a process it is working to complete by the end of the month to open rooms in hotels for tourists .

Mr de Blasio had always said that housing people in hotels, which the city started doing at the start of the pandemic to stem the spread of the virus, was meant to be a temporary measure. He said homeless people should be referred to group shelters because they received better social services there – a claim disputed by some advocates and shelter operators.

People staying at the hotels, many of which are concentrated in the heart of Manhattan, have faced repeated complaints from neighborhood residents and business owners about harassment, theft and drug use. Several of them have been charged with vicious attacks, including at least two hate-motivated assaults against Asian Americans.