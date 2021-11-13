Homer Plessy’s Arrest in 1892 Led to a Landmark Ruling. Now He May Get Justice.
On June 7, 1892, an ethnic mixed shoemaker named Homer Plessis from New Orleans visited Covington, LA. Purchased a first class ticket for the train to and from and took a seat in a car reserved for Gorians only. He was told to leave, and when he refused, he was dragged off the train and charged with violating Louisiana Separate Car Act. He pleaded guilty and was fined $ 25.
On Friday, nearly 130 years after his arrest, the Louisiana Board of Pardons voted to clear his record.
“There is no doubt he was guilty of that act on that date,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams told the board during a brief hearing Friday. “But there is no doubt that such an act has never been a crime in this country.”
The arrest made Plessis a central figure in the legal battle that reached the US Supreme Court. The landmark decision in the Plassey v. Ferguson case was hailed as one of the most embarrassing and effective decisions in the history of the court. It upheld the “separate but equal” doctrine and gave legal support to the Jim Crow laws, which for decades separated and deprived South African Americans.
Plessis, who died in 1925, was described by authorities as a way to try to correct past mistakes and to acknowledge the vast and devastating consequences of reaching a Supreme Court decision beyond that. Mr Williams said the racial inequality and discrimination that resulted from that decision was ultimately at the center of the protests that erupted last year following the death of George Floyd.
“Much of that is based on the Supreme Court’s decision and everything that has come out of it,” Mr Williams said in an interview.
The board’s decision was sent to Gov. John Bell Edwards, who will decide whether to grant a posthumous pardon. A spokesman for Mr Edwards said on Friday he was traveling but was “looking forward to receiving and reviewing the board’s recommendations when he returns.”
In making their decision, the board officials asked Avery C. Alexander cited the law, which named the civil rights leader and longtime member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, as an apology to those convicted of violating laws intended for enforcement. Segregation or discrimination.
The 1890 Louisiana Separate Car Act was precisely this type of legislation, part of the Southern Separatist Separatist Act in an attempt to create a new racist system after reorganization.
“It was never used,” Mr Williams said of Alexander’s law. “It almost makes you feel like it’s designed for Homer Plessis just for the moment.”
Plessis had boarded train number 8 on the East Louisiana Railway in New Orleans with the intent to arrest. He was an activist who was part of a local civil rights group that was outraged by the Separate Car Act. The group chose Plessis to run the train because he could go for a white man.
One conductor asked Plessis if he was “colored” and he said he was. Plessis resisted when the conductor instructed him to move to a different vehicle. Following his arrest, the activist group, Citizens Committee to Test the Constitution of the Separate Car Act, posted his $ 500 bond.
His first court appearance four months later came before Judge John Howard Ferguson, who ruled that the case should not be pursued, allowing Plessis’ lawyers to appeal to the High Court. The trial lasted for several years before reaching the Supreme Court in 1896. The court ruled against Plessis 7-1.
The only dissenter, Justice John Marshall Harlan, wrote: “When it comes to civil rights, all citizens are equal before the law. The most humble is the peer of the most powerful. The law treats man as a human being and does not consider his surroundings or his color when it comes to his civil rights guaranteed by the supreme law of the land. ”
Brown v. 1954. A different but similar concept was maintained until the decision of the Board of Education. Plessis, meanwhile, returned to Judge Ferguson’s courtroom, where he filed his guilty plea and was sentenced. He started working as a collector in an insurance company.
In recent years, descendants from both sides of the aisle have teamed up to form a foundation, connecting with their shared history, and working to educate others about its relevance now. Plessis vs. Ferguson, as the descendants are supposed to be, they became Plessis and Ferguson.
“We can’t undo the mistakes of the past, but we can acknowledge them and learn from them,” said Phoebe Ferguson, a descendant of Judge Ferguson.
Part of his effort was to promote Plessis’ legacy, to draw more attention to him, and to show the link between his efforts as an activist and the nonviolent disobedience of generations of civil rights movements.
“Our ancestors were civil rights activists before the word was used,” said Keith M., a distant relative of Plessis. Plessis, who co-founded the Plessis and Ferguson Foundation with Ms. Ferguson, said. “I think now that we’re promoting New Orleans, we can promote it as a catalyst for a modern civil rights movement.”
The decision of the board was thrilling, Shri. Plessis said they had to work hard to cover the tears. But this work was not just an attempt at backwardness. Her and Ms. Ferguson’s efforts, he said, were to eliminate tolerant inequality and injustice and to encourage others to find equal ground, as they did.
“Once I met Rosa Parks, and I knelt before her and thanked her for all her hard work, she said to me, ‘Get up, boy! Your name is Plessis. You got to work, “” Mr. Plessis recalled speaking to the board on Friday and urged members to refer their ancestral cases to the governor. “I’ll admit I didn’t know what she meant then, but I’m sure now, and I’m sure she was talking about the work we’re doing today.”
