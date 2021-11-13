Homer Plessy’s Arrest in 1892 Led to a Landmark Ruling. Now He May Get Justice.

On June 7, 1892, an ethnic mixed shoemaker named Homer Plessis from New Orleans visited Covington, LA. Purchased a first class ticket for the train to and from and took a seat in a car reserved for Gorians only. He was told to leave, and when he refused, he was dragged off the train and charged with violating Louisiana Separate Car Act. He pleaded guilty and was fined $ 25.

On Friday, nearly 130 years after his arrest, the Louisiana Board of Pardons voted to clear his record.

“There is no doubt he was guilty of that act on that date,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams told the board during a brief hearing Friday. “But there is no doubt that such an act has never been a crime in this country.”

The arrest made Plessis a central figure in the legal battle that reached the US Supreme Court. The landmark decision in the Plassey v. Ferguson case was hailed as one of the most embarrassing and effective decisions in the history of the court. It upheld the “separate but equal” doctrine and gave legal support to the Jim Crow laws, which for decades separated and deprived South African Americans.