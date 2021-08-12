‘Homeroom’ Review: Salutations for the Class of 2020

The film maintains a tight structure, starting on the first day of school and ending on graduation day. Director Peter Nicks shows these students to be socially engaged and reflective, and his camera patiently watches as teens express their expectations of their education. School board meetings become a central feature of the film, as Denilson pushes for policy changes, including a motion to remove police officers from Oakland schools.

Nicks doesn’t disrupt his observations to introduce each student by name, and there aren’t any talking heads interviews to put the action on pause. The montage finds what is harmonious in the way these teenagers express themselves, creating the impression of a class speaking with a unified voice. When the pandemic forces students into sudden isolation, the loss of their collective energy dampens the momentum of the film, and the contemporaneity of these events means that there is little suspense or surprise in the second half of the film.