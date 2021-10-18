Homes of 20 Hindus destroyed Violence erupts after objectionable Facebook post

There is no information about the people who died so far. According to the information received, dozens of people have also been arrested for attacks on social media and spreading communal hatred.

There are reports of about 20 houses of Hindus being set on fire in Bangladesh. According to media reports, this violence has erupted over the alleged blasphemous post. 66 houses of Hindus have also been vandalized.

The attack took place late Sunday night in a village about 255 km from Dhaka. District Superintendent of Police Mohammad Kamaruzzaman said that a Facebook post by a young Hindu man from the village was rumored to be ‘insulting religion’, following which tensions escalated and the police reached a fishermen’s colony.

Police was guarding the man’s house when the assailants set fire to the nearby houses. According to media reports, the fire service received information at 8.45 pm that a fire had broken out in the area and the fire was brought under control at 4.10 am.

There is no information about the people who died so far. According to the information received, dozens of people have also been arrested for attacks on social media and spreading communal hatred.

The arson comes at a time when communal tension escalated following an alleged incident of blasphemy at a Durga Puja site in Kumila in Chittagong division of Bangladesh. Due to this many Hindu temples were attacked here and clashes with the police took place.

Let us tell you that communal violence has been going on in Bangladesh for several days. In such a situation, fundamentalists are targeting Hindus. Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has alleged that at least four Hindu pilgrims have died in the attacks in Chandpur and Noakhali.

According to the information received, the clash started when pictures of a copy of the Quran being placed near the foot of a statue in a Hindu temple in Kamilla district appeared on social media. Since then, temple vandalism and violence have continued throughout Bangladesh.