Homes sold for about $450,000

2 mins ago
Homes sold for about 0,000
Homes sold for about 0,000

Homes sold for about $450,000

Each week, our survey of recent residential sales in New York City and the surrounding area focuses on homes that sold around a certain price point, allowing you to find single-family homes, condos, and co-ops in a variety of locations. -Ops can compare.

The “list price” is the asking price when the property was on the market with the most recent broker. Time to market is measured from the most recent listing to the closing date of the sale.

New Jersey | 3 bedrooms, 2½ baths

A 1,294-square-foot vinyl-sided house, built in 1920, features a living room with hardwood floors, a kitchen with a breakfast bar and subway-tile backsplash, and a patio on 0.11 acres.

8 weeks in the market

$378,900 price list

up 12% price list

Cost $8,365 per year in taxes

listing broker Wechart, Realtors

Manhattan | 1 bedroom, 1 bath

A 750-square-foot post-war co-op, with wood floors, a combined living and dining room, and a kitchen with granite counters but no dishwasher, red-brick elevator with a part-time doorman in the building.

20 weeks in the market

$510,000 price list

down 2% price list

Cost $1,592 per month in maintenance

listing broker Bond New York

Duchess | 5 bedrooms, 2½ baths

A 46-year-old, 3,020-square-foot, Colonial-style home with a formal dining room that has sliding doors to a greenhouse, a family room with a vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace, and a deck, 0.74 It is in acres.

17 weeks in the market

$449,000 price list

5% down price list

Cost $9,102 per year in taxes

listing broker Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Long Island | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This 64-year-old, 1,400-square-foot aluminum-sided home occupies 0.38 acres with a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a first-floor primary suite, and a yard with patio and pond.

11 weeks in the market

$429,990 price list

up 13% price list

Cost $8,846 per year in taxes

listing broker Douglas Elliman

Connecticut | 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This 34-year-old, 2,708-square-foot home features a living room and primary suite with fireplace, a formal dining room, a deck, and an attached two-car garage on more than two acres.

6 weeks in the market

$415,000 price list

up 1% price list

Cost $8,355 per year in taxes

listing broker William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty

Queens | 1 bedroom, 1 bath

This 850-square-foot prewar co-op features wood floors, a dining area with a built-in banquette, and a kitchenette with granite counters in a doorman elevator building.

14 weeks in the market

$395,000 price list

down 1% price list

Cost $799 per month in maintenance

listing broker compass

