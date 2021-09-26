Homes sold for about $600,000
New Jersey | 4 bedrooms, 3 साढ़े baths
$655,000
16 Gerdes Avenue, Veron
The 89-year-old, 2,653-square-foot column-front brick home features a living room with a fireplace and mirrored wall, a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, and a separate two-car garage, which It is in 0.17 acres.
9 weeks in the market
$669,900 price list
down 2% price list
Cost $15,580 per year in taxes
listing broker Wechart, Realtors
Manhattan | 1 bedroom, 1 bath
$565,000
221 East 78th Street, No. 6F, Upper East Side
A 650-square-foot post-war cooperative, with hardwood floors, a combined living and dining room and a windowed kitchen with white appliances, a part-time doorman, and an elevator building with patio.
17 weeks in the market
$575,000 price list
down 2% price list
Cost $1,866 per month in maintenance; $209 per month in special assessments
listing broker compass
Staten Island | 3 bedrooms, 1½ bath
$635,000
52 William Avenue, Great Kills
This 96-year-old, 1,120-square-foot home occupies 0.14 acres with a living room with a gas fireplace, a kitchen with maple cabinetry, an upstairs pool, and a driveway, but no garage.
15 weeks in the market
$635,000 price list
0% up price list
Cost $4,733 per year in taxes
listing broker Sari Kingsley Real Estate
Connecticut | 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
$708,000
42 Riverside Drive, Ridgefield
A 56-year-old, 2,542-square-foot home that features a kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar, a dining area with skylights, a deck, and an fenced-in backyard on more than two acres.
A 16-year-old, 2,352-square-foot home with hardwood floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a primary suite with a balcony, and a first-floor laundry room on 0.25 acres.
10 weeks in the market
$579,000 price list
up 4% price list
Cost $18,979 per year in taxes
listing broker hoolihan lawrence
Long Island | 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
$660,000
272 15th Street, West Babylon
An apartment in a 71-year-old, 2,747-square-foot, vinyl-sided home with a kitchen that includes a breakfast bar, a front porch, a paving-stone-lined backyard, and a converted garage, It is .23 acres.
16 weeks in the market
$649,990 price list
up 2% price list
Cost $15,306 per year in taxes
listing broker Douglas Elliman
