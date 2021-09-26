World

Homes sold for about $600,000

Each week, our survey of recent residential sales in New York City and the surrounding area focuses on homes that sold around a certain price point, allowing you to find single-family homes, condos, and co-ops in a variety of locations. -Ops can compare.

The “list price” is the asking price when the property was on the market with the most recent broker. Time to market is measured from the most recent listing to the closing date of the sale.

New Jersey | 4 bedrooms, 3 साढ़े baths

The 89-year-old, 2,653-square-foot column-front brick home features a living room with a fireplace and mirrored wall, a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, and a separate two-car garage, which It is in 0.17 acres.

9 weeks in the market

$669,900 price list

down 2% price list

Cost $15,580 per year in taxes

listing broker Wechart, Realtors

Manhattan | 1 bedroom, 1 bath

A 650-square-foot post-war cooperative, with hardwood floors, a combined living and dining room and a windowed kitchen with white appliances, a part-time doorman, and an elevator building with patio.

17 weeks in the market

$575,000 price list

down 2% price list

Cost $1,866 per month in maintenance; $209 per month in special assessments

listing broker compass

Staten Island | 3 bedrooms, 1½ bath

This 96-year-old, 1,120-square-foot home occupies 0.14 acres with a living room with a gas fireplace, a kitchen with maple cabinetry, an upstairs pool, and a driveway, but no garage.

15 weeks in the market

$635,000 price list

0% up price list

Cost $4,733 per year in taxes

listing broker Sari Kingsley Real Estate

Connecticut | 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

A 56-year-old, 2,542-square-foot home that features a kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar, a dining area with skylights, a deck, and an fenced-in backyard on more than two acres.

A 16-year-old, 2,352-square-foot home with hardwood floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a primary suite with a balcony, and a first-floor laundry room on 0.25 acres.

10 weeks in the market

$579,000 price list

up 4% price list

Cost $18,979 per year in taxes

listing broker hoolihan lawrence

Long Island | 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

An apartment in a 71-year-old, 2,747-square-foot, vinyl-sided home with a kitchen that includes a breakfast bar, a front porch, a paving-stone-lined backyard, and a converted garage, It is .23 acres.

16 weeks in the market

$649,990 price list

up 2% price list

Cost $15,306 per year in taxes

listing broker Douglas Elliman

