Homes That Sold for Around $1.5 Million
Each week, our survey of recent home sales in New York and the surrounding area focuses on homes selling around a certain price, allowing you to compare single-family homes, condos, and co-ops in different locations.
The “list price” is the price asked when the property entered the market with the most recent broker. Time spent in the market is measured from the most recent listing to the closing date of the sale.
Brooklyn | 2 bedrooms, 2 baths
$ 1,275,000
395 South Second Street, # 6, Williamsburg
A 1,226 square foot duplex condo, with a combined living and dining room with 14 foot ceilings, an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, two terraces and a balcony in a 16 year old doorman building without a doorman.
7 weeks on the market
$ 1,195,000 List of prices
7% above List of prices
Costs $ 439 per month in common charges; $ 28 per month in reduced taxes
Listing broker Bond New York Properties
New Jersey | 6 bedrooms; 4 full baths and 2 half baths
$ 1,500,000
945 Lawrence Avenue, Westfield
This 5530-square-foot 69-year-old home features a formal dining room, kitchen with granite countertops, an entryway, bluestone patio with a fireplace, and an approximately one-half-storey basement. acre.
52 weeks on the market
$ 1,699,000 List of prices
12% below List of prices
Costs $ 24,755 per year in taxes
Listing broker Coldwell Banker
Connecticut | 4 bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms
$ 1,462,000
19 Grove Point Road, Westport
A 3,171 square foot home, built in 1906, with a family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, a kitchen with exposed brick and black appliances, and an attic on 0.37 acres.
10 weeks on the market
$ 1,300,000 List of prices
12% above List of prices
Costs $ 12,442 per year in taxes; $ 275 per year in owner association fees
Listing broker Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Properties in New England
Long Island | 5 bedrooms, 3 baths
$ 1,200,000
781 Wilson Court, North Woodmere
A 58 year old, 2,623 square foot, duplex style home with living room with skylights, kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, and patio, on 0.16 acres.
14 weeks on the market
$ 1,250,000 List of prices
4% below List of prices
Costs $ 13,824 per year in taxes
Listing broker Douglas elliman
Westchester | 5 bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms
$ 1,435,000
614 Monterey Avenue, Pelham
This 98-year-old, 2,907 square foot home features a living room with fireplace and French doors, a kitchen with an island topped with a stove, a bluestone patio and central air conditioning on 0.22 acres.
13 weeks on the market
$ 1,435,000 List of prices
0% above List of prices
Costs $ 32,946 per year in taxes
Listing broker Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty
Manhattan | 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
$ 1,375,000
175 West 12th Street, # 17H, West Village
This 810 square foot post-war condo features hardwood floors, a combined living and dining area with floor to ceiling windows, and a floor-to-ceiling open-plan kitchen in a building with a doorman elevator.
40 weeks on the market
$ 1,435,000 List of prices
4% below List of prices
Costs $ 637 per month in common expenses; $ 826 per month in taxes; $ 795 per month in special contributions until November 2021
Listing broker Compass
