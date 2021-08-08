Homes That Sold for Around $1 Million
New Jersey | 6 bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms
$ 1,120,000
96 Gifford Avenue, Jersey City
A 3,056 square foot Queen Anne style home, built in 1880, with stained glass windows, a front half-turn staircase, a formal dining room with a fireplace, and a kitchen with an over-end island, on a 50- per-110 feet of land.
12 weeks on the market
$ 1,149,000 List of prices
3% below List of prices
Costs $ 8,957 per year in taxes
Listing broker Sawyer Smith Residential
Westchester | 4 bedrooms, 2 baths
$ 876,000
27 Kent Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson
A 93 year old colonial style 1660 square foot home, with a living room with fireplace, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a bluestone patio and a driveway (but no garage), on 0.12 acres.
11 weeks on the market
$ 825,000 List of prices
6% above List of prices
Costs $ 23,348 per year in taxes
Listing broker Compass
Long Island | 6 bedrooms; 4 full baths and 2 half baths
$ 1,150,000
853 Talbot Avenue, North Woodmere
4500 square foot 62 year old home with hardwood floors, kitchen with island, finished basement with sauna, patio and attached garage for one car, on 0.15 acres.
30 weeks on the market
$ 1,350,000 List of prices
15% below List of prices
Costs $ 29,316 per year in taxes
Listing broker Douglas elliman
Connecticut | 3 bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms
$ 1,045,000
893 Oldfield Road, Fairfield
This 2,924 square foot, shingled-walled 3-year-old semi-detached condo has an open floor plan, kitchen with quartz countertops, washer and dryer on the second floor, and a bluestone patio in a two unit complex.
A 1,672 square foot detached two-family home completed in 1920, with a two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit on top of a two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, with a finished basement on a 30,000 square foot lot. per 100 many feet.
34 weeks on the market
$ 998,888 List of prices
2% below List of prices
Costs $ 5,700 per year in taxes
Listing broker Douglas elliman
Manhattan | 2 bedrooms, 2 baths
$ 885,000
163, avenue Saint-Nicolas, n ° 4F, Harlem
This 963 square foot condo has cherry floors, combined living and dining area with a Juliet balcony and kitchen with limestone countertops in a 2004 doorman building with a gym.
18 weeks on the market
$ 885,000 List of prices
0% above List of prices
Costs $ 768 per month in common charges; $ 10 per month in reduced taxes; $ 153 per month in special contributions until February 2022
Listing broker Brown Harris Stevens
