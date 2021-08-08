Homes That Sold for Around $1 Million

Each week, our survey of recent residential sales in New York and the surrounding area focuses on homes selling around a certain price, allowing you to compare single-family homes, condos, and co-ops in different locations.

The “list price” is the price asked when the property entered the market with the most recent broker. Time spent in the market is measured from the most recent listing to the closing date of the sale.

New Jersey | 6 bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms

$ 1,120,000