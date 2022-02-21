Homicides, rapes in Atlanta soar despite other decreasing violent crime: ‘Feels like “Groundhog Day”‘



Atlanta has jumped on the bandwagon with violent crime trends that continue into the new year from 2021, and local officials are working to come up with new solutions.

The southern city saw a 30-year homicide record last year, with 157 homicides in 2020 and 158 homicides compared to 99 in 2019.

So far in 2022, homicides have increased by 43% compared to the same period in 2021, with a total of 20 homicides reported this year, compared to 14 in the same period last year. The number of rape cases has increased by 236% so far this year compared to 11 in the same period in 2021. Other violent crimes, such as assault, are on the decline.

Discuss police trends

The Atlanta Police Department met with a group of local agencies on February 16 to come up with solutions to protect their communities.

“We’re talking about the same thing over and over again,” an APD spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital, adding that the meeting took place so that the APD could share information with border towns on crime trends, from murders to criminal roadblocks. Run

“So we’ve all come together to talk about what we’re seeing. What’s the solution? What other department is using something we might not have thought of?” Spokesman said.

Atlanta police experienced shooting while trying to arrest a gang member

And while property crime has dropped 10% year-over-year – although there are questions about how those crimes are reported – APD noted in a Facebook post on February 16 that “a bright repeating factor” has led to the arrest of several repeat property crime suspects.

“[M]Any of our detainees are repeat offenders, “the police department wrote.

Of the four suspects arrested, 155 were previously arrested and 30 were convicted, as FOX 5 Atlanta first reported.

“Regardless of our determination and / or our success in this arrest, we are clear that we cannot arrest the way out of this suspicion. The police alone cannot solve the problem of the culprit or the crime. Take it. Jail, but it’s not enough, “wrote APD. “The whole criminal justice system and the community must work together to bring about change. If that doesn’t happen, the door will keep spinning and the daily scene, which often looks and feels like ‘Groundhog Day’ (film). Eternity.”

Hair snatching worth 15,000 from Atlanta Beauty Store

The department added that it would still be “sure” and “pursuing lawbreakers” and “relentless” in its efforts to protect Atlanta.

The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for an interview with Gadget Clock Digital.

Behind the violence

“Crime has certainly increased,” Vulcan Topalli, a professor of criminal justice at the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University, told Gadget Clock Digital, noting that current crime rates are significantly lower than before. Atlanta about 30 years ago.

The longtime criminal shocked the Atlanta community last year when he was shot while buying mulch in an area of ​​the city where recent crime is on the rise. Topalli shot at each other while setting foot outside the shop and fell into a crossfire between the two groups.

“[W]Hen we have this kind of conflict, and we have areas where there are problems, we don’t focus on those areas, “he explained.” When we don’t address those areas … things like that will happen. I was less likely to be shot, but someone was going to shoot. “

Atlanta High School stabs two students; Multiple suspects arrested

Although the situation is rare for Topalli, the main cause of death for black men aged 1 to 24 in 2016 was murder and involuntary manslaughter, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“This is a very disturbing statistic,” said the professor. “So, not only do we know where the violence is concentrated and who is causing it, but we also know who the victims are. And I think we need to pay attention to that as well.”

Possible solutions

Topalli has spent most of his professional career interviewing criminals in big cities like Atlanta to better understand what motivates them to commit crimes.

“I think most people have the idea that homicide and assault are bad consequences,” Topley told Gadget Clock. “And there’s a fair amount of it. But in fact, we’re seeing a lot of violence during the Spike … and it was before the Spike, as well as the really conflict between individuals.”

UK scientist kills girlfriend in Atlanta with stray bullet: Police

He added that access to firearms could escalate disputes between individuals which could otherwise be resolved in a boxing match.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, more than 2,000 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Atlanta last year.

The pattern of human behavior that changed during the COVID-19 epidemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, which Topalli described as a police accountability movement, as well as job and school closures, contributed to an increase in violent crime not only in Atlanta but in other countries as well. Major cities like Chicago and Philadelphia. The unpredictability of those situations has also made it more difficult for police to fight violent crime, he said.

Topalli believes the extra funding will help cities like Atlanta fight violent crime, not only for police technology such as police and CCTV cameras, but also for community-based crime intervention and education programs.

Since the assassination of George Floyd in May 2020, many large U.S. cities have implemented or strengthened their community-based violence prevention programs. Individuals who create community crime prevention programs are often former friends of the perpetrator or the neighborhood, which makes it easier to seek the advice of people in conflict.

“I think it has been missing in the United States for a long time,” the Topalli community said of the crime prevention program. “In America, we think crime is entirely within the scope of the police department, and I don’t think that’s really what law enforcement can do. They need the community to be with them on these issues. , I think that’s a really, really good first step. “