Honda Activa 125 will be available here at half price with full year warranty, gives mileage of 60 kmpl

If you are a fan of the Honda Activa 125, then check out the full details of what this scooter has to offer to take home at a very affordable price.

In the two wheeler sector, there is a wide range of low budget long mileage scooters in which today we are talking about the best selling scooter Honda Activa in the country.

Honda Activa is the best selling scooter in the country along with its company which is liked for its mileage and style.

If you buy this scooter from the showroom, then you will have to spend from Rs 74,157 to Rs 82,280, but if you do not have such a huge amount, then you can know here about the offer in which you can buy this scooter for just 29 thousand rupees. Can be taken home for half the price.

Today’s offer on Honda Activa is given by second hand two wheeler buying and selling website BIKES24 which has posted this scooter on its site and priced it at Rs 29 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this Honda Activa is 2015 and it has driven 56,597 kms till now. This Honda Activa is owned first and it is registered at DL 10 RTO office in Delhi.

If you buy this scooter, then the company will give a one-year warranty plan on it, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this scooter and you do not like it or if any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company.

After powering up the scooter, the company will refund your full payment to you without questioning you and without any deduction.

If you want to buy this scooter, then after this offer read the complete details of its mileage, features and specification.

Talking about the engine and power of this Honda Activa, then it has been given in 124 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates the power of 8.29 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm and the transmission of this engine is automatic.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this Activa 125 gives a mileage of 60 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.