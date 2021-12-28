Honda Activa is available for 21 thousand with full 12 months warranty, gives mileage of 60 kmpl

This company is offering Honda Activa of 70 thousand rupees for just 21 thousand rupees, that too with guarantee and warranty plan, know what is the offer.

There is a wide range of low budget scooters in the two wheeler sector, whose price starts from Rs 60 thousand and goes up to Rs 1 lakh.

If you want to buy a scooter for yourself but you do not have a big budget of 60 thousand rupees, then know about the offers available on Honda Activa here.

Honda Activa along with its company is also the best selling scooter in the country, which you will have to spend from Rs 69,645 to Rs 72,891 on buying it from the showroom, but through this offer mentioned here, you can get this Honda Activa home for just 21 thousand rupees. can take.

Today’s offer has been given on this Honda Activa by the second hand two wheeler buying and selling website BIKES24 which has posted this scooter on its site and its price is 21 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this Honda Activa is 2014 and it has run 29,103 km so far. The ownership of this Honda Activa is second and it is registered in HR 51 RTO office, Haryana.

On purchasing this Activa, the company is giving a one-year warranty plan with certain conditions, apart from this, a plan of seven days money back guarantee is also being given.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this scooter and you do not like it or any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

After returning the scooter, the company will refund your full payment to you without any question or deduction, if you want to buy this scooter, then after this offer, know the full details of its features and specification.

This Honda Activa is powered by a 109.51 cc engine that generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque.

Regarding the mileage of this scooter, the company claims that this Honda Activa gives a mileage of 60 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.