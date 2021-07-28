Honda Amaze Facelift launched on August 18 know full details from pre booking to features

Honda Cars India Limited, the leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, has fixed the date for the launch of the facelift of its best selling car Amaze. The company will launch this car on August 18. The company claims that the car will be more stylish than before and with a new interior.

Along with this, the company has also started its pre-booking. Which can be booked at Honda dealerships in the country. For the pre-booking of Honda Amaze, the company has fixed a token amount of Rs 21 thousand.

Apart from the dealership, if you want to book it online, then for this you can book from the company’s official website on the Honda From Home platform sitting at home. For which you will have to pay a token amount of only 5 thousand rupees.

Speaking on the launch of Honda Amaze facelift, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, company said that since the launch of Amaze in 2013, 4.5 lakh units of this car have been sold in India.

Goyal further said that the new facelift Amaze has become more stylish and premium than before. In the coming time, the second generation car of the compact sedan Honda Amaze is sold in the car market of India.

Talking about the competition in the compact sedan segment of the new Honda Amaze facelift, it is expected to compete directly with Maruti Dzire, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai Aura. Honda Amaze is the company’s best-selling car in India, seeing the success of which the company has decided to launch its facelift model.

Making this car different from the current car, the company has given it bolder than before, changes in front bumper, brand new interior and advanced features which can prove to be effective in making this car more successful. (read this also– Top 3 premium hatchbacks in the budget of 6 lakhs, which gives a mileage of 28 kmpl)

Talking about the engine of this car, Honda has given 1.2 liter IVTech petrol engine and 1.5 liter IDTech diesel engine in this car. Along with this, the company has also given the option of manual and CVT versions with both these engines.

Talking about the 1.2 liter petrol engine of Honda Amaze, this engine can generate maximum power of 89 bhp and maximum torque of 110 Nm. Its 1.5 liter diesel engine can generate maximum power of 99 Bhp and maximum torque of 200 Nm.

The company has not yet made any official announcement regarding the price of this car, but experts believe that on August 18, Honda is going to launch Amaze with a starting price of Rs 7 lakh.





