Honda Amaze, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Grand i10…10 lakh ‘less oil drinking’ diesel cars, know details Honda Amaze, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Grand i10 are in those fuel efficient diesel cars to buy under Ten lakh Rupees – Honda Amaze, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Grand i10…10 lakh ‘less oil drinking’ diesel cars, know details

Today only a few affordable and fuel efficient diesel cars are available for sale in the country.

Diesel cars have become more complex and expensive at the same time with BS-VI emission norms. Perhaps this is the reason why many car makers have made distance from diesel engines in BS-6. This list includes Volkswagen, Skoda, Maruti Suzuki, and Renault etc. In such a situation, today only a few economical and fuel efficient diesel cars are available for sale in the country. In such a situation, we are telling some such vehicles, whose price is less than 10 lakh rupees.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios entry-level diesel vehicle is priced at Rs. 7.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The car gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged oil burner, which can be mated to either a manual gearbox or an AMT unit. The company claims that it gives a mileage of 26.20 kmpl.

The Tata Altroz ​​is offered with three engine options, including a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine. The 4 cylinder unit produces 90 PS of peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. It gives mileage of 25.11 kmpl. Altroz ​​diesel variants price starts at Rs. 7.04 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). But sadly, the carmaker is not currently offering the Altroz ​​with an automatic transmission.

The Hyundai i20 is the newest entrant in the premium hatchback space. It is one of the few cars in its segment to come with a diesel engine. The entry-level diesel variant of the i20 is priced at Rs 8.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), while it averages 25.2 kmpl.

The Hyundai Aura gets the same 1.2L oil burner as its hatchback counterpart – the Grand i10 Nios. The company claims that it has a mileage of 25.35 kmpl, and the engine is good at dishing 74 hp against 190 Nm. Hyundai Aura diesel variants start at Rs. 7.91 Lakh (Ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze is another sedan car in this list. It has the same oil burner as the Honda City. According to the company, the 1.5-litre diesel engine delivers a solid mileage of 24.7 kmpl (claimed) while producing 200 Nm and 100 hp. Amaze prices with diesel engine start at Rs. 8.66 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Prices for the Tata Nexon diesel range start at Rs. 8.58 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is claimed that it gives a mileage of 22.4 kmpl. Coming to the specifications, the Nexon’s oil burner produces 108 hp of peak power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can be had with either a manual transmission or an AMT unit.

The Hyundai Venue is one of the best selling compact SUVs in the country. It comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine with two petrol powertrain options. It gives an average of around 23.7 kmpl. Talking about the prices, the diesel range of Hyundai Venue starts from Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Kia Sonet is the mechanical twin of the Hyundai Venue. It is offered with the same 1.5L oil burner as the Venue, which gives mileage of up to 24.1 kmpl. It also produces 113 HP and 250 Nm. The entry-level diesel model of the Kia Sonnet sells for Rs 8.55 lakh and the range-topping diesel variant costs Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The vehicle is available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Mahindra XUV300 is powered by a 1.5L diesel engine that produces 115 hp against 300 Nm. Also, the XUV300 is the safest Indian car on sale with a 5-star G-NCAP rating for the safety of adults and children. The reason behind its inclusion in the list is its claimed mileage of 20 kmpl.