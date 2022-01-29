Honda Amaze will be available here for 3 lakhs with zero down payment loan, if you do not like it, return to the company

This company is offering attractive offers on Honda Amaze in which you can buy it at a low price, know what is the full details of the offer.

Cars of the hatchback segment present in the car sector of the country are preferred for low budget and long mileage, but some cars are also preferred for their design and features apart from their mileage, one of which is Honda Amaze.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 5.26 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh, but here we are telling about the offer in which you will be able to take this car home for less than half the price. .

Today’s offer on this Honda Amaze is given by CARS24 who has posted this car on their site and priced it at Rs 2,95,299.

According to the information given on the website about this car, its model is April 2013 and it has run 1,09,366 km so far.

The ownership of this Honda Amaze is first and its registration is registered at DL 9C RTO office in Delhi, on the purchase of this car, the company is giving six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions.

According to the money back guarantee given by the company, if you buy this car and it finds any defect within seven days or if you do not like this car, then you can return it to the company. can.

After returning the car, the company will refund the full payment to you without any questions or deductions from the payment made by you.

Apart from this, for those people whose budget is very less and they want to buy this car on loan, then the company is also providing attractive loan facility for them.

According to this loan plan, you can take this Honda Amaze home without paying any down payment, after which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 6,852 every month.

Along with this, the company is also giving benefits worth Rs 13,594, which includes Rs 5000 on shipping charges, Rs 5000 for RC transfer, Rs 3,594 for six months warranty along with free third party insurance.