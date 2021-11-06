Honda Amaze with premium features will be available here on zero down payment for 3.5 lakhs, the company will give 6 months warranty

If you are looking to buy a car in a low budget then know here the complete details of offers to buy Honda Amaze at less than half price.

There is a long range of low budget cars in the hatchback segment in the country’s car sector, in which today we are talking about Honda Amaze, which is a popular hatchback of its company.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 5.26 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh. If you do not have such a big budget, then here we are going to tell you the complete details of the offer to buy this car with premium features for less than half the price.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this car. Honda Amaze is a premium car with features in which the company has given a four-cylinder 1198 cc engine.

This engine generates 86.7 PS of power and 109 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Talking about the features of this car, features like power steering, power windows, air condition, multi-function steering wheel, have been given.

Regarding the mileage of this car, Honda claims that this car gives a mileage of 18.0 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of the features and specifications of Honda Amaze, now you know the complete details of the offers available on this car.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

This car has been offered by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24, which has listed this car on its site, which has been priced at Rs 3,30,199.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

According to the details given on the website, the model of this car is of April 2015 and its ownership is first. The car has covered 1,31,691 km so far and its registration is registered at HR-50 RTO office in Haryana.

On the purchase of this Honda Amaze, the company is giving six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions. Apart from this, the company is also offering a loan on this car to buy it on loan.

In this loan facility, you can take this car home with zero down payment, after which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 7,647 for the next 60 months.