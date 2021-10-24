Honda brings Rebel 250cc in cruiser segment, will launch its first e-bike in next financial year Honda brings Rebel 250cc Cruiser and will launch its first e bike in next financial year Your First E-Bike

Ogata said, “People have started using EVs for short distance travel. But for long distance travel and rural areas, there is a demand for only two wheelers with internal combustion engine.

Japanese-origin automobile company Honda has unveiled its latest cruiser motorcycle, the Rebel 250 cc. This bike will come under the company’s cruiser motorcycle lineup, which also includes the Rebel 300, Rebel 500 and Rebel 1100. In Japan, the Rebel 250 of 2022 comes in Pearl Spencer Blue color. By the way, only a part of the fuel tank and the underside of the back seat are in dark blue metallic colour. Rest of the engine and gearbox etc. are in black colour. That is, this bike comes in a combination of two colors overall and also gives a slightly sporty feel.

Features and Specifications: The vehicle gets quad projector headlight with full LED lighting and a fully digital circular instrument cluster. Suspension duties on the bike are also conventional telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers attached to the swingarm at the rear. The Rebel 250 is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine that produces 25.6 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque. This motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Rebel 250 sports a very low seat height of 690mm and forward-set footpegs that provide a very comfortable riding posture. The weight of the bike is 177 kg.

Will come to India?: The new Rebel 250 will be available for sale in Japan from January 20, 2022, with prices starting around Rs 4 lakh. This bike is unlikely to reach India. However, there are rumors of Honda bringing the more premium Rebel 500 to India this year. But unfortunately its launch has been delayed due to the Corona pandemic. Honda does not offer a single cruiser motorcycle in India but has succeeded by launching a retro-styled classic roadster in the form of the CB350.

Plan to launch EV: Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in the next financial year. HMSI Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atsushi Ogata gave this information in a conversation with PTI-language. The company sells popular brands like Activa and Shine in the country. After the festive season ends this year, the company will initiate discussions with its dealer partners about the feasibility of the electric scooter. He said that HMSI has decided to enter this segment after extensive consultations with its parent company Honda Motor Company of Japan.

Testing started in the country?: “The details have not been finalized yet, but we have committed to launch the electric vehicle in the next financial year,” he said when asked whether the company has started testing its electric vehicle in India. Ogata said, “It hasn’t been done officially. But after Diwali, we will study its feasibility with our dealers.” He said the government is supporting investment in green infrastructure. In such a situation, many domestic as well as foreign companies are investing in this area. Ogata said, “People have started using EVs for short distance travel. But for long distance travel and rural areas, there is a demand for only two wheelers with internal combustion engine.