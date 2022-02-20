Auto

Honda CB Shine will be available here in the budget of 15 to 39 thousand, the company will give warranty and money back guarantee plan

25 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Honda CB Shine will be available here in the budget of 15 to 39 thousand, the company will give warranty and money back guarantee plan
Written by admin
Honda CB Shine will be available here in the budget of 15 to 39 thousand, the company will give warranty and money back guarantee plan

Honda CB Shine will be available here in the budget of 15 to 39 thousand, the company will give warranty and money back guarantee plan

Honda CB Shine will be available here in the budget of 15 to 39 thousand, the company will give warranty and money back guarantee plan

If you are a fan of Honda CB Shine 125, then know here the complete details of how to buy this bike at very low price with attractive offers.

The bikes that are most in demand in the two wheeler sector are 100 cc and 125 cc bikes which give mileage along with style in a low budget.

In which today we are talking about Honda CB Shine, a popular bike in the 125 cc segment, which has become the second best-selling bike in the country in the month of January.

The starting price of Honda CB Shine is Rs 74,442 which goes up to Rs 78,842 when going to the top variant, but today we are telling you about these offers in which you can buy this bike at less than half the price and take it home. .

But before knowing the full details of those offers, you should know the complete details of the engine, power, mileage and features of this bike.

This engine generates 10.74 PS of power and 11 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

,read this also– You can buy Suzuki Access 125 for just 20 to 38 thousand, will get money back guarantee plan with 1 year warranty)

READ Also  Okinawa Ridge Plus Electric Scooter Offers Single Charge Hi-Tech Features With Long Range, Read Price & Booking Process Full Details

Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 65 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. After knowing the complete details of Honda CB Shine, you know the complete details of the offers available on this bike.

,read this also– Cheapest Mileage Bikes India: Top 3 bikes that give strong mileage at the lowest price, read details)

The BIKES24 website has posted the 2017 model of Honda CB Shine for sale, which has been priced at Rs 39,000. The company is offering a plan of 1 year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this bike.

The 2011 model of Honda CB Shine has been posted on the DROOM website, priced at Rs 21,000 and finance plans can be found on this bike.

The 2011 model of this Honda CB Shine has been posted for sale on the BIKEWALE website, whose price has been fixed at Rs 15,000.


#Honda #Shine #budget #thousand #company #give #warranty #money #guarantee #plan

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  These electric scooters come in a price of up to 70,000, get a range of up to 121 km in a single charge

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment