Honda CB Shine will be available here in the budget of 15 to 39 thousand, the company will give warranty and money back guarantee plan

If you are a fan of Honda CB Shine 125, then know here the complete details of how to buy this bike at very low price with attractive offers.

The bikes that are most in demand in the two wheeler sector are 100 cc and 125 cc bikes which give mileage along with style in a low budget.

In which today we are talking about Honda CB Shine, a popular bike in the 125 cc segment, which has become the second best-selling bike in the country in the month of January.

The starting price of Honda CB Shine is Rs 74,442 which goes up to Rs 78,842 when going to the top variant, but today we are telling you about these offers in which you can buy this bike at less than half the price and take it home. .

But before knowing the full details of those offers, you should know the complete details of the engine, power, mileage and features of this bike.

This engine generates 10.74 PS of power and 11 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 65 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. After knowing the complete details of Honda CB Shine, you know the complete details of the offers available on this bike.

The BIKES24 website has posted the 2017 model of Honda CB Shine for sale, which has been priced at Rs 39,000. The company is offering a plan of 1 year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this bike.

The 2011 model of Honda CB Shine has been posted on the DROOM website, priced at Rs 21,000 and finance plans can be found on this bike.

The 2011 model of this Honda CB Shine has been posted for sale on the BIKEWALE website, whose price has been fixed at Rs 15,000.