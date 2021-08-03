Honda CD 110 Dream with down payment of Rs 15 thousand and Smart EMI of Rs 1418 Rupees- Honda CD110 Dream: Bike with 74 kmpl mileage can be bought at Rs 47 per day

When it comes to affordable mileage bikes in the two-wheeler sector of India, names like Bajaj Platina, CT 100, TVS Star City, etc. come to the fore. But there is another bike in this segment which gives great mileage with a strong body. Whose name is Honda CD 110 Dream.

This bike of Honda is a strong body bike which comes in the list of best selling bikes of the company. The company has launched this bike in two variants. In Honda CD 110 Dream, the company has given a single cylinder 109.5 cc engine.

This engine generates maximum power of 9.00 bhp and maximum torque of 9.30 Nm. 4 speed gearbox has been given with this engine. The curb weight of Honda CD 110 Dream is 109 kg. With which its length is 2044 mm, width is 736 mm and height is 1076 mm.

In this bike, the company has given a fuel tank of 8.0 liters capacity. Drum brakes have been given in the bike. With which alloy wheels have been given. This bike is available in both Kiss Start and Self Start variants. The company has launched it in eight attractive colors.

Talking about its features, it has been given features like Equalizer with CBS, longer seat, tubeless tyres, new utility box, rear carrier, engine kill switch, fuel warning indicator and fuel gauge.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, Honda claims that this bike gives a mileage of 74 km on one liter of petrol. The starting ex-showroom price of this bike is Rs 65,248. But after paying the same starting price of Rs 1,434 for insurance and Rs 2,609 for RT fee, it is Rs 69,291 on road.

Now if you like this bike with mileage but you do not have 70 thousand rupees to give it at once. So do not worry because with the measures mentioned here, you will be able to take this bike home for just 15 thousand rupees. (Also read- Once the tank is full, it will take you from Delhi to Kashmir, this bike with strong mileage)

Actually, according to the EMI calculator given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information related to the bike, you can buy this bike on a down payment of just Rs 15,000. In which you will get loan on the remaining amount.

The repayment period will be 60 months. And you have to pay an easy EMI of Rs 1418 every month. If you divide this EMI by 30 days of the month, then you can get it at a daily cost of Rs 47. The bank will charge you 8 percent annual interest on these loan amounts.

Important notice: The down payment, loan tenure, interest rate on this bike depends on your banking. In view of this, the finance company can also change its interest rate, loan amount and down payment.



