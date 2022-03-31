Honda City Hybrid introduced in India on 14 April 2022 know full details of features and specifications

Honda Cars India is about to launch a hybrid version of its popular sedan car Honda City after the success so far. The company will officially launch the hybrid version of this premium sedan on 14 April 2022.

The company was supposed to launch the hybrid version of Honda City in February 2022 itself, but due to Kovid 19, this launch had to be postponed to the next month. After the launch of the hybrid version of this sedan, this sedan will be available in three trims with hybrid variants apart from petrol, diesel.

Honda City Hybrid Features: Talking about the hybrid avatar of Honda City, the company is using I-MMD hybrid technology in this sedan. It is a technology combining two engines and two electric motors. It is powered by a four-cylinder 1.5-litre engine that can generate maximum power of 98 hp and peak torque of 127 Nm.

Simply put, in this hybrid technology, the electric motor works as an integrated starter generation with the engine. The second electric motor offered with it generates maximum power of 109 hp and peak torque of 253 Nm.

Apart from this, a fixed gear ratio has been given in the secondary electric motor, which gives power to the front wheel with the help of the motor’s base spoke gearbox.

Honda City Hybrid Special Sensor Features: In the Honda City Hybrid version, the company has used the very latest Honda Sensing Technology which enhances the safety along with making the car easier to drive.

Apart from this, talking about other new features, premium features like Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beam Assistance and Emergency Braking System have been given in it.

Talking about the basic features given in Honda City Hybrid, it has an 8-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, with which also supports Amazon Alexa. Apart from this, premium features like Artificial Intelligence Voice Assistance are also being given in the car.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Honda City Hybrid sedan gives a mileage of 27.7 kmpl, which the company has launched in Thailand.

The company has not made any official announcement regarding the price of this car, but according to experts, the price of this car is going to be at least Rs 2 lakh more than the current car.