Honda City with premium design and features will be available here for 3.7 lakhs, if you do not like it, the company will refund the full payment

If you also like Honda City but could never plan to buy due to expensive. So this company is offering an offer to buy this sedan at less than half the price.

The sedan segment present in the car sector of the country is preferred over premium cars coming in the mid range. In which a special name comes that of Honda City Sedan car which is a car with a very premium design and features.

The starting price of Honda City starts at Rs 11.16 Lakh which goes up to Rs 15.11 Lakh in the top model. If you like this car, then know here the complete details of bringing it home in a budget of just 4 lakhs.

But before that you should know every small detail of the features and specification of this car. Honda City is a premium sedan that the company has launched in three variants. This car is very much liked due to its premium features.

In this sedan, the company has given a 1498 cc engine which is 1.5 liters capacity. This engine can generate 121 PS of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Along with this, features like Car Connected Technology, Automatic Climate Control, have been given.

Regarding the mileage of this sedan, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 17.8 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of Honda City, now you know the complete details of offers to buy this car at a very low price.

Today’s offer is given by CARS24 which is a second hand car selling website. Which has listed this car for sale on its site where its price has been kept at Rs 3,75,299.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of February 2013. The ownership of the car is second and it has run 40,28 kms so far. The registration of the car is at DL-3C RTO office in Delhi.

The company is giving a seven-day money back guarantee with a six-month warranty on the purchase of this car. Apart from this, the company is also providing this facility for those who want to buy this car on loan.

In which you can take it home with zero down payment. After this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 8,674 every month for the next 60 months.