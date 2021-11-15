Honda Grazia 125cc MotoGP Mast Variant Here, Know Price, Features; From TVS NTorq 125 to Aprilia SR 125 will compete

Honda Grazia 125cc has been introduced in the new variant MotoGP. The scooter is designed to be a sportier alternative to the Activa 125. The new Honda Grazia 125cc in MotoGP colors comes with a bold design and advanced technology

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a new and improved variant of the scooter in 125cc. Its price is Rs 87,138 as per Gurugram ex-showroom. The company says that the design theme of the Repsol Racing team, graphics and many other special things have been included in the Honda Grazia 125cc. Apart from this, the scooter also comes with a Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) engine, which is equipped with features like idling stop system and Enhanced Smart Power (ESP).

This includes multi-function switches, engine-cut off with side stand indicator, three-step adjustable rear suspension and front telescopic suspension. The company claims that this scooter is a racing scooter, the Honda Grazia 125cc will give a great experience to those who want fast speed with the scooter. Its sporty look and trademark orange, red and white colors coupled with a sporty engine with smart graphics make it all the better for racing enthusiasts.

Honda Grazia competes with TVS NTorq 125, Hero Maestro Edge, Aprilia SR 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125 FI. Let us tell you that Honda is preparing to launch its first electric scooter in the next financial year. This electric scooter can compete with Bajaj, TVS and Hero Motorcorp company’s e-scooter.