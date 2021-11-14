Honda introduced the CB150X adventure bike, read full details from price to specification

Honda CB150 is going to knock very soon in the adventure bike segment of India’s two-wheel sector, which the company has introduced during an auto show.

Honda has introduced its new adventure bike Honda CB150X, which looks similar to the company’s current CB200X but in many respects this bike looks much better than the existing bike.

The company has introduced this bike in the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in Indonesia, which will soon be launched in the Indian market as well.

Honda has given this bike an aggressive look and design which has a large and tall windscreen to protect it from the wind during high speed, along with the handlebar has been made wide for better handling, with a long single piece Seat is given.

Compared to the existing CB200X, the company has made the fuel tank of this CB150X bigger and with an attractive design. A strong bash plate has been installed under the engine of this bike to protect the engine on bad roads.

Talking about the engine and power of Honda CB150X, the company has given a single cylinder 149 cc engine which is based on liquid cooled, fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 16.5 bhp power and 13.8 Nm peak torque, mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

Talking about the braking system and suspension of Honda CB150X, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in front and rear wheels with a single channel ABS system.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

For better suspension in the bike, 150 mm and 37 mm Showa SD forks have been given in its front. Talking about the dimensions of the bike, Honda has kept the height of this bike less than 805 mm, which can be easily driven by people with low height.

Honda CB150X has been introduced with a starting price of Rs 1.67 lakh but the company has not given any official information regarding its launch date and price in India.

After its launch in India, this bike is expected to compete with adventure bikes like Hero X Plus and Bajaj Dominar.